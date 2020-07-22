Left Menu
FAIFA calls for greater integration of farm workers' organisations in agri-related decision-making

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST
Farmers' body FAIFA on Wednesday called for greater integration of farm workers' organisations in agri-related decision-making process of the government and also sought periodic review of reforms in consultation with farmers and farming associations. The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) which claims to represent farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, lauded the new-age agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre and appealed the government to take necessary steps to ensure smooth implementation.

The series of initiatives introduced by the Centre such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Eight-Point farm reforms announced in the third tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, ordinances like the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 could boost incomes of farmers, it said. "To ensure well-ordered enactment of these reforms, the government should also embark on awareness and education of these policies among farmers. This will prevent spread of misinformation among the community and they will be able to fully benefit from these measures," FAIFA President Javare Gowda said in a statement.

FAIFA said the "extremely bold policy changes promulgated by the government" have the potential to lift the Indian farmer's distress and reap benefits for them over a long period of time. "However, it (FAIFA) understands that for the benefits of these policies to contribute to the growth of the farmer, the government needs to ensure speedier and smooth implementation," the farmers body added.

A periodic review of these reforms from time to time will allow market related dynamics to be accounted for and protection of farmer's interest, FAIFA said, while asking the government to include farmers and farming associations "in discussions for agriculture-based reforms so that they can be implemented without any disruption". The recent agri-reforms, initiatives, ordinances and amendments will bring in revolutionary changes in the Indian agriculture sector and encourage the future generations to also take up agriculture, it said.

