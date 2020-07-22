Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture Department to proceed as planned during FY 2020: Thoko Didiza

Didiza made the remarks when tabling her department’s R14.4 billion Budget Vote for 2020/21 during a virtual mini-plenary sitting on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:51 IST
Agriculture Department to proceed as planned during FY 2020: Thoko Didiza
The Minister further announced that government, together with its entities, has been reviewing the legislation which would make the commercialisation of hemp possible. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, says the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the department will proceed as planned during this financial year.

Didiza made the remarks when tabling her department's R14.4 billion Budget Vote for 2020/21 during a virtual mini-plenary sitting on Tuesday. The budget, which was re-adjusted to R14.4 billion during the Supplementary Budget Vote on 24 June 2020, was reduced by just under R2.4 billion.

During the mini-plenary sitting, Didiza gave a snapshot of the current progress in terms of the department's commitments, including the process to release around 700 000 hectares of State land for agricultural production, which has begun with the allocation of 135 000 hectares to date.

Didiza announced that the Beneficiary Selection Policy, which was published in the Government Gazette for a 60-day comment period in the first quarter of this year, will be processed to Cabinet for approval in the last quarter of 2020.

The Minister further announced that government, together with its entities, has been reviewing the legislation which would make the commercialisation of hemp possible.

"In terms of the department, the draft regulations on the listing of hemp, in terms of the Plant Improvement Act and the Plant Breeders' Rights Act, will be published for comment in the month of August 2020.

"In piloting the District Development Model, the department had already accommodated an intake of 1 001 youth to this programme from eThekwini, OR Tambo and Waterberg," Didiza said.

Five bills to be submitted for consideration

As part of strengthening the department's regulatory framework, the Minister announced that the following bills will be submitted for consideration by Parliament this year:

Plant Health (Phytosanitary) Bill;

Agricultural Produce Agencies Amendment Bill;

Agricultural Product Standards Amendment Bill;

Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Framework (PDALF) Bill; and

The Upgrade of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill.

Employment Stimulus

Apart from the budget cuts, Didiza said that within the economic recovery stimulus package of R500 billion announced by the President in April 2020, an allocation of R100 billion was set aside as Employment Stimulus, aimed at job creation and retention of current jobs.

"Agriculture, as the sector with a relatively higher job creation multiplier effect than most sectors, had set aside R688 million, which we have factored into our Annual Performance Plan. This allocation will be utilised to support 50 000 subsistence producers with an allocation of R12 000, through a voucher system in the peri-urban and rural areas," Didiza said.

The Minister underscored that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shut down of economies across the globe has necessitated a revision of estimated economic growth projections and human development indices.

"South Africa is no different in terms of the experience, but we can utilise the threat provided by COVID-19 to reimagine land and agrarian reform in South Africa. We are known to be a resilient nation and we will emerge stronger and better post-COVID-19," Didiza said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin nurse in Singapore conferred with prestigious President's Award

A 59-year-old Indian-origin nurse in Singapore has been conferred with the prestigious Presidents Award for Nurses for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kala Narayanasamy was among the five nurses given the award, the M...

Filipino journalist Ressa pleads not guilty to tax evasion

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was last month convicted of libel in what was widely criticized as an attack on press freedom, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to tax evasion, one of several other cases she and her onlin...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU - document

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer aims to clear the way for an almost blanket motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe during the countrys presidency of the European Union, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showe...

Dubey encounter: Ex-judge B S Chauhan to head inquiry panel, complete probe in 2 mths, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday approved Uttar Pradesh governments draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice retd B S Chauhan as chairman of the 3-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020