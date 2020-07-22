Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newcastle United and FUN88 agree to renew their partnership

As part of the new agreement, FUN88 - which has been a familiar sight on the first-team kit since summer 2017 - will continue to feature on the front of players' shirts and training wear.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:28 IST
Newcastle United and FUN88 agree to renew their partnership
FUN88 - Official shirt sponsor. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of the new agreement, FUN88 - which has been a familiar sight on the first-team kit since summer 2017 - will continue to feature on the front of players' shirts and training wear. FUN88, which would be launched in India in August 2020, has a significant online following and is a destination for the best online sports content, related to all things related to cricket, football, and the latest happenings in the world of sports.

The brand has also developed a popular presence on social media with Newcastle United fans, with thousands of Magpies supporters interacting with its accounts and many benefitting from its competitions and ticket and shirt giveaways over the last three years. "We are delighted FUN88 has renewed its relationship with Newcastle United and committed its support to the club over a number of years to come. Building on the success of our partnership to date, we look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach around the globe," said Lee Charnley, Newcastle United's Managing Director.

"FUN88 is delighted to continue its association with Newcastle United Football Club. Together with the club, we live the dream of expanding our fan base across all continents, especially in India," said a FUN88 spokesperson. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Germany cracks down on slaughterhouse sub-contracting to fight coronavirus

Germany is introducing a new law compelling meatpackers to employ staff directly in industrial abattoirs rather than sub-contracting to avert further coronavirus outbreaks exacerbated by poor working conditions, a draft law showed on Wednes...

Greenland voters want to keep coloniser's vandalised statue

A vote in Greenland showed on Wednesday a majority in favor of keeping up a statue of Danish-Norwegian colonizer Hans Egede that was vandalized as anti-racism protests reached the Arctic.The statue had red paint and the word decolonize daub...

Sheena murder case: Court rejects bail plea of Shyamwar Rai

A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of Shyamwar Rai, an accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case. Rai, who is currently lodged in Thane jail, had sought temporary bail for 45 days, citing that ...

Maoists set ablaze 2 vehicles used in road construction work in Telangana

Maoists set fire to machinery engaged for construction of a road in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. A group of ultras from bordering Chhattisgarh set on fire a dozer and a road roller at Tippapuram vill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020