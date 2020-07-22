Newcastle United and FUN88 agree to renew their partnership

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of the new agreement, FUN88 - which has been a familiar sight on the first-team kit since summer 2017 - will continue to feature on the front of players' shirts and training wear. FUN88, which would be launched in India in August 2020, has a significant online following and is a destination for the best online sports content, related to all things related to cricket, football, and the latest happenings in the world of sports.

The brand has also developed a popular presence on social media with Newcastle United fans, with thousands of Magpies supporters interacting with its accounts and many benefitting from its competitions and ticket and shirt giveaways over the last three years. "We are delighted FUN88 has renewed its relationship with Newcastle United and committed its support to the club over a number of years to come. Building on the success of our partnership to date, we look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach around the globe," said Lee Charnley, Newcastle United's Managing Director.

"FUN88 is delighted to continue its association with Newcastle United Football Club. Together with the club, we live the dream of expanding our fan base across all continents, especially in India," said a FUN88 spokesperson. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)