Seagate Introduces Modular Data Architecture for Enterprises With New Data Storage Systems in India

In order to tame this complexity and continue to put data to work during this IT 4.0 environment, a multi-tier architecture that connects the Cloud, the Edge, the Internet of Things, and traditional enterprise data centers is required. Seagate’s Exos and Nytro System designs deliver modular flexibility combining a selection of Seagate Exos and Nytro drives in enclosures, enabling IT architects and data center managers to build versatile architectures that are designed to grow.

Exos and Nytro Systems will offer modular flexibility to provide businesses with limitless scalability and unfettered access to data New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced the availability of its Exos and Nytro Systems in India. With this launch, Seagate partners with Kronicles to introduce a revolutionary modular approach to building and deploying storage systems that solve the specific needs of public and private Cloud providers, service providers and traditional data centers. The global datasphere is projected to grow to 175 zettabytes by the year 20251, and businesses are facing a phenomenal growth in data sources and data volume that needs to be stored and processed. In order to tame this complexity and continue to put data to work during this IT 4.0 environment, a multi-tier architecture that connects the Cloud, the Edge, the Internet of Things, and traditional enterprise data centers is required.

Seagate’s Exos and Nytro System designs deliver modular flexibility combining a selection of Seagate Exos and Nytro drives in enclosures, enabling IT architects and data center managers to build versatile architectures that are designed to grow. All system components, including the enclosure, the controller, the firmware, and the drives, are developed by Seagate to work together seamlessly and all critical components are interchangeable regardless of size or budget. “We are excited to introduce our Exos and Nytro systems in India to serve emerging IT 4.0 markets, as well as Cloud and traditional data center customers,” said Sameer Bhatia, Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for SAARC & India, Seagate Technology. “Our goal is to arm customers and partners with the right technologies to empower their businesses. With modular products that deliver versatility and usability, customers will enjoy drastically simplified user experience while successfully addressing their diverse business needs.” Eric Liew, Regional Sales Director, Kronicles, said “Kronicles’ offerings are built on the three key attributes of ‘Performance, Simplicity and Dense Design.’ Seagate’s storage systems have amazing synergy with these principles, and we are very excited to partner with Seagate to deliver these products to the market. Kronicles uses Seagate systems to power up modern data solution for its Object Storage, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and Software-Defined Storage solutions, delivered in a consumption-based model to accelerate and solve today’s modern business challenges.” Seagate Exos® Systems Seagate Exos storage systems provide the datasphere’s largest data center building block. By matching Seagate’s industry-leading high-capacity Exos enterprise hard drives with an enclosure that leverages up to 106 devices, it can provide an unprecedented 1.7 PB (petabyte) of business intelligence in only 4U of rack space. It delivers industry-first capacity and density without sacrificing data access speed. With an overall maximum bandwidth of 36GB/s, users can access business-critical and archival data with lightning speed.

This enclosure is suited for high data retention requirements that are expected to grow. Its innovative drive placement maximizes airflow and minimizes power consumption, and unique performance, efficiency, and scalability features provide an unprecedented low TCO. The system’s new modular, user-focused design minimizes system downtime and it features toolless drive carriers that allow an administrator to snap drives into the 106 bays in minutes. Seagate Nytro™ Systems Seagate’s Nytro all-flash and flash-intensive systems offer modular flexibility combining Seagate Nytro flash drives in enclosures that houses up to 24 drives. Offering up to 12Gb/s speed and an effective maximum throughput of 14.4GB/s per I/O module or 28.8GB/s in a dual controller configuration, these systems are optimized to support the datasphere’s highest-performance platform for maximum IOPS at minimum cost.

Seagate Nytro systems are suited for high-capacity, transaction-dependent environments that demand tighter Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements and faster response times for optimal data availability. Availability Seagate Exos and Nytro Systems are available through Kronicles for distribution in India. For more information on Exos and Nytro Systems, please visit www.seagate.com/enterprise-storage/systems/.

About Seagate Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog. 1. Source: “Data Age 2025,” IDC, sponsored by Seagate, Nov. 2018 © 2020 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. Exos, the Exos Enterprise logo, Nytro, and the Nytro Enterprise logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC or one of its affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Seagate reserves the right to change, without notice, product offerings or specifications.

