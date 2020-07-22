Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL clocks Q1 PAT of Rs 505 cr, up 125 pc y-o-y

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday reported 125 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax of Rs 505 crore in the quarter ended June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:26 IST
JSPL clocks Q1 PAT of Rs 505 cr, up 125 pc y-o-y
JSPL is a part of the $22 billion diversified O P Jindal Group.. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday reported 125 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax of Rs 505 crore in the quarter ended June. In Q1 FY20, it had reported a profit after tax of Rs 224 crore. The profit before tax in Q1 FY21 was Rs 663 crore, up 93 per cent from Rs 344 crore in Q1 FY20.

However, the gross revenue dipped 18 per cent to Rs 6,741 crore from Rs 8,203 crore in the same period. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 14 per cent to Rs 1,828 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 1,608 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

"The quarter ending June may have been challenging, particularly for the steel and power sector as the world was reeling from a pandemic-induced recession and lockdowns to check the spread of Covid-19," said the company. "But JSPL held its own and continued its growth momentum with increased steel volumes. JSPL's ability to adapt to the changing economic environment and pioneer innovation, especially when steel consumption was muted, was the key in the company reporting a growth quarter," it said in a statement.

The company reported steel (including pig iron) production of 1.67 million tonnes (up 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter) and sales of 1.56 million tonnes (up 12 per cent). JSPL clocked exports of 0.9 million tonnes in Q1 FY21. The production of pellets was 1.87 million tonnes with external sales of 0.83 million tonnes.

At the same time, improved coal availability in the quarter ending June helped the company generate 2,179 million units in Q1. The Ministry of Coal launched an auction process of coal blocks on June 18 for commercial mining on revenue sharing model without any end-use restriction for 41 coal blocks. A number of coal blocks offered for auction are located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

"This will help to increase the availability of coal and further relieve the pressure on pricing," said JSPL. JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Having an investment of 12 billion dollars across the globe, the company says it is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'Dil Bechara' musicians pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The team of Sushant Singh Rajputs upcoming film Dil Bechara on Wednesday remembered the actor by performing tracks from his swansong with a wish that he will live on in peoples hearts forever. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Ami...

Pandemic to bite deeply, GDP to shrink by 6 pc in FY21: Report

Citing the yet to be stabilized infection curve and the COVID-19 caseload in economically key states, Singaporean brokerage DBS on Wednesday forecast deeper distress for the country which will lead to a 6 percent growth contraction in FY21....

Daisha Riley, 'Good Morning America' producer, dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on Good Morning America, has died, co-host Michael Strahan announced to viewers on Tuesday morning local time. She was 35. According to Variety, Strahan said on the broadcast, One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young...

POLL-Biden, leading Trump by 8 points, also has a big advantage with undecided voters

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020