Thomas Cook India and its group company SOTC Travel have partnered with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited medical centres pan India, becoming the first travel service providers to offer seamless, end-to-end COVID-negative certification services.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:43 IST
Thomas Cook, SOTC offer Covid-negative certification in association with ICMR accredited labs
The initiative is in partnership with Apollo Clinics to ensure health and safety protocols. Image Credit: ANI

Thomas Cook India and its group company SOTC Travel have partnered with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited medical centres pan India, becoming the first travel service providers to offer seamless, end-to-end COVID-negative certification services. The initiative to support customers is an extension of Thomas Cook and SOTC Assured Safe Travel Programme in partnership with Apollo Clinics that ensures meticulous health and safety protocols at every stage of the customer journey.

In the current pandemic, health and safety have become a paramount concern of individuals and organisations globally. "A COVID-negative certification has, therefore, become a critical requirement, not just for cross-border travel within India or overseas, but has also been mandated by organisations as part of their safety protocols," Thomas Cook said in a statement on Wednesday.

A clear deterrent, however, has been the uncertainty around the process besides the understandable fear and stigma associated with it. "Our expertise ensures that we manage all the complexities of the process seamlessly -- be it the specific formats, differing time frames required by each authority and coordination between the medical centres -- to deliver a delightful, hassle-free experience for all our customers," said Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head for Holidays, MICE and Visa at Thomas Cook India.

(ANI)

