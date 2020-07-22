Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL gains over Rs 3,125 cr from improved quality, supply beyond annual contracted quantity

"Similarly, for 2018-19 these two companies stood out for 83 per cent of CIL’s overall performance incentive," CIL said. About the customers terminating supply contracts (FSAs) citing poor quality, grade slippage and transportation costs, a company official said, "We feel these are lame excuses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:53 IST
CIL gains over Rs 3,125 cr from improved quality, supply beyond annual contracted quantity

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said supply of improved quality coal over committed grades and supply beyond annual contracted quantity have resulted in the PSU gaining over Rs 3,125 crore. "Coal India Ltd's (CIL) concentrated efforts on supply of improved quality coal over committed grades and supply beyond annual contracted quantity (ACQ) have paid off as the company on whole gained a tidy amount over these twin attributes," the maharatna firm said in a statement.

An amount of around Rs 1,365 crore provisioned under coal quality variance in the earlier years has been withdrawn, in the last fiscal, which is the net gain to CIL on whole, it said. The PSU's coal supplies, above agreed ACQ to its customers, having fuel supply agreement (FSA), also netted the company a substantial amount of over Rs 1,760 crore under performance incentive during the previous two fiscals combined, it said.

For 2019-20, the performance incentive earned was Rs 875 crore, whereas the same was Rs 888 crore during 2018-19. CIL arms Eastern Coalfields and Northern Coalfields bagging Rs 408 crore and Rs 358 crore, respectively were major contributors towards the performance incentive for 2019-20. Both the arms together accounted for around 88 per cent of the company’s total incentive gain. "Similarly, for 2018-19 these two companies stood out for 83 per cent of CIL’s overall performance incentive," CIL said.

About the customers terminating supply contracts (FSAs) citing poor quality, grade slippage and transportation costs, a company official said, "We feel these are lame excuses. The company takes a serious cognizance of its coal quality," and added that the transportation costs being high is a frivolous reason to pull out as the customers willingly obtain linkage for road mode with full knowledge of the distances. The customers have paid premium for securing coal through auctions in the past without complaints. Now, with COVID-19 induced slowdown when the demand for coal is low and the floor prices for coal are relatively lower some of the customers are moving away citing reasons that are not sound.

Coal India might consider stopping further FSAs for a period with such customers, who renege on committed agreements and decide to terminate their contracts on frivolous grounds, it said. For enhanced transparency on coal quality front, CIL has a well-established third party sampling system covering all its customers and it had appointed well reputed agencies like Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) as independent consultant to test coal quality for power sector and Quality Council of India (QCI) for non-power sector. Coal quality variance has come down to these efforts and prices are charged in line with the actual grades of coal supplied to consumers. Credit or debit notes are issued in case of variation in grade, if any and there is a redressal mechanism to settle these issues amicably.

There is no uncertainty of supplies as the purpose of linkage auction was to ascertain continuous and committed supply of coal during the agreement period in a transparent manner. “During the pandemic we stood by our customers offering them a slew of friendly measures, sops and concessions and continued supplies," the official said. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Gambling addiction spikes among South Korea's work-from-home day traders and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Gambling addiction spikes among South Koreas work-from-home day tradersDay traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing an...

WHO and Africa CDC launch expert committee on traditional medicine for COVID-19

Today, the World Health Organization WHO Africa CDC launch the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19. This a joint effort to enhance research development of traditional medicines for COVID-19 in Africa.Africa has ...

World News Roundup: No easy approval of EU stimulus deal, says parliament head; Russia sentences historian of Stalin-era crimes to 3.5 years in jail: Ifax and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.No easy approval of EU stimulus deal, says parliament headThe European Parliament will not rubber-stamp a European Union leaders accord on a massive coronavirus stimulus, the assemblys hea...

Britain's Labour Party apologises to ex-staff over anti-Semitism row

Britains Labour Party apologised on Wednesday to former staff members for defaming them after they criticised the partys handling of anti-Semitism claims in a television documentary. The row took place in 2019 under Labours previous leader,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020