GoAir launches GoMore scheme to book adjacent seat for social distancing

Besides, the city-based airline also announced the launch 'Online Doctor Consultation' facility in association with MFine, an on-demand healthcare platform. The Wadia Group-promoted GoAir is the third domestic carrier after Vistara and IndiGo to come out with such an offer, wherein the passenger will have to shell out additional cost for a safe air travel. The airline has introduced GoMore wherein passengers can book another adjacent seat on the same PNR in order to provide additional safety.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:53 IST
Budget carrier GoAir on Wednesday launched GoMore scheme, which will allow passengers to book adjacent seat on the same PNR in order to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic. Besides, the city-based airline also announced the launch 'Online Doctor Consultation' facility in association with MFine, an on-demand healthcare platform.

The Wadia Group-promoted GoAir is the third domestic carrier after Vistara and IndiGo to come out with such an offer, wherein the passenger will have to shell out additional cost for a safe air travel. The Supreme Court on June 26 had ordered that the airlines in the country will not have to keep the middle seat vacant. The apex court held that airlines had followed adequate safety measures to ensure safety of passengers during COVID-19 pandemic.

"GoAir today launched two initiatives that will provide deep confidence to passengers when they plan their travel. The airline has introduced GoMore wherein passengers can book another adjacent seat on the same PNR in order to provide additional safety. "Also with the launch of online doctor consultation, GoAir passengers will have instant access to over 3,000 doctors across more than 500 hospitals network on a beck and call by just paying consultation fee of Rs 99," the airline said in a release.

The two initiatives come on the back of Quarantine packages scheme launched by GoAir last week for passengers arriving into different cities in India from overseas or within India to ensure the passengers get quarantined easily at the select hotels. At GoAir, it is our endeavour to provide a safe and confident journey. There is no higher priority to our entire GoFamily than the safety of our customers and employees. At every stage, we want our passengers to feel confident when travelling with GoAir and to achieve that, we are introducing a slew of measures," a GoAir spokesperson said.

The GoMore ticket can be booked across channels, including the airline's website, mobile app and travel agents, it said, adding for the adjacent seat, no additional baggage allowance, meals or any other service will be available. Given the risk of visiting a hospital or clinic for consultation and unnecessarily exposing oneself to other infections, the MFine app connects the GoAir passenger to top doctors in the city from the most trusted hospitals, the release said.

Passengers can consult with health experts across over 30 specialities. Besides, the MFine app can also help GoAir passengers get consultation for COVID-19 symptoms. If the passengers experience any symptoms of flu or any viral infection, then they can get their symptoms assessed by a doctor immediately, it added..

