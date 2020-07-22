Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian job seekers slowly losing interest in opportunities in US: Report

While the US remains the favourite destination for Indians looking for jobs overseas, there has been a substantial fall in the number of searches looking for employment opportunities in America, a report by global job portal Indeed has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:33 IST
Indian job seekers slowly losing interest in opportunities in US: Report

While the US remains the favourite destination for Indians looking for jobs overseas, there has been a substantial fall in the number of searches looking for employment opportunities in America, a report by global job portal Indeed has said. According to the Indeed data, job searches for the USA fell to 42 per cent in June 2020 from a high of 58 per cent in January 2019. However, the US remained the favourite destination for Indians looking at jobs abroad, the report noted. A downward trend that predates impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and corresponds instead with uncertainty around and tightening of the US immigration policy, it added. The data for this report is compiled and analysed from job searches on the Indeed platform.

Indian job seekers remained keen to explore work opportunities across the globe, making up a significant fraction of those employed in various sectors such as technology, administration and management, sales and consumer marketing, among others internationally, the report said. Over the same period, there was a rise in searches for these roles in Canada, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and Qatar, it added.

As a group, Indian job seekers are highly focused on tech in their job searches – almost nine of the top 10 clicked jobs by Indians to the USA are related to tech roles.  While looking for employment abroad, there is greater demand for jobs in this sector, especially for niche roles, including full-stack developer, development operations engineers, business analysts. "India is a unique market, not only in terms of its large and youthful labour pool, but also in the way that it is woven into the global economy. It is one of the few countries in the world that has a very high rate of mobility. People from India are willing to work in different parts of the world and return home for opportunities as well," Indeed India MD Sashi Kumar said.

This two-way migration connects India to the global labour force and means India holds tremendous potential in terms of supplying the world's talent, he added..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. government will pay 1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SEs COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract is ...

De Villiers was in line to make comeback with T20 World Cup: de Kock

South Africas captain in the shortest format, Quinton de Kock, has said AB de Villiers could have come out of international retirement for the 2020 T20 World Cup, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was schedule...

Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region. On a brief visit to Denmark, Pom...

Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes initiated by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the unacceptable behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party. He also praised I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020