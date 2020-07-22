Left Menu
PMGKAY: States lift only 19.32 lakh tonne of free grains so far

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was earlier meant for three months, has now been extended till November as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in response to COVID-19 crisis. Under this scheme, the government is distributing to 81 crore ration card holders about 5kg rice or wheat per beneficiary and one kilo of pulses per family.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:03 IST
States and Union Territories have lifted only 19.32 lakh tonne of free foodgrains to distribute among 81 crore PDS beneficiaries under the PMGKAY, which is less than 10 per cent of the total 201 lakh tonne allocation made for five months till November. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was earlier meant for three months, has now been extended till November as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in response to COVID-19 crisis.

Under this scheme, the government is distributing to 81 crore ration card holders about 5kg rice or wheat per beneficiary and one kilo of pulses per family. This is over and above the subsidised grains given under the National Food Security Act. Releasing the latest data, the Food Ministry said it allocated 201.08 lakh tonnes of foodgrains to states/UTs for five months period (July to November). This includes 91.14 lakh tonnes of wheat and 109.94 lakh tonnes of rice.

"A total of 19.32 lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been lifted by various states/UTs so far," it said. Only wheat has been allocated to four states/UTs, rice has been allocated to 15 states/UTs, and both rice and wheat have been allocated to the remaining 17 states/UTs, it added.

The Centre is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of approximately Rs 76,062 crore under this scheme. As regards to pulses under the PMGKAY, the total requirement for the next five months is 12 lakh tonnes, the ministry said, adding it has sufficient stock to meet the demand. Earlier in the April-June period, states/UTs had lifted almost the entire allocated quantity of 117.08 lakh tonne foodgrains under the PMGKAY and accomplished 93 per cent achievement in distribution.

Against allocation of 5.87 lakh tonnes of pulses, states have distributed 4.89 lakh tonnes so far, the statement said. For free grain distribution to 8 crore migrant labourers of non-ration card holders, the ministry said states lifted 6.39 lakh tonnes of foodgrains against the allocation of 8 lakh tonnes under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat package.

However, only 2,43,092 tonnes of foodgrains were distributed in May-June to the beneficiaries, it said. In case of pulses, the ministry said 33,745 tonnes of gram (chana) was dispatched to the states and UTs. Of which, they lifted 33,378 tonne and distribute 11,678 tonne. On ration card portability, the ministry said this facility has been enabled in 20 states so far. By March 2021, the remaining states will be added and the scheme will be operational all over India.

The ration card portability has been enabled in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Daman & Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha,  Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura..

