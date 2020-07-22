Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran, who is the co-recipient of this year's USIBC Global Corporate Leadership Award, also said it is possible to have a limited deal between India and the US before the elections there in November if both sides work together to get something done and not try to solve all issues at once. Without naming China, he said, "...the global supply chain is getting redesigned, redefined because supply has always been created for efficiency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:15 IST
Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

The global supply chain is getting redesigned and redefined in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, current geopolitical situation and trade issues, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking in a discussion at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Chandrasekaran, who is also the co-chair of the US-India CEO Forum, said India can be a very important partner for the US and the companies there, and play a significant role in their supply chain. Chandrasekaran, who is the co-recipient of this year's USIBC Global Corporate Leadership Award, also said it is possible to have a limited deal between India and the US before the elections there in November if both sides work together to get something done and not try to solve all issues at once.

Without naming China, he said, "...the global supply chain is getting redesigned, redefined because supply has always been created for efficiency. Now the recent incidents, the pandemic, the geopolitical situation and trade issues have stressed the importance of having a supply chain that is rebalanced, resilient and not only efficient." While India and China recently had violent clashes at the border in Ladakh, the US has been having a trade war with China. On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic originated from Wuhan in China. Sharing the outcome of the fifth meeting of India US CEO Forum, Chandrasekaran said the Indian side stressed on the fact that "India can be a very important partner for the US, companies in the US, to play a significant role in the supply chain".

"So we have got to work on policies, work on all the aspects that go with it," he added. Commenting on the Indo-US trade deal, which has been in the works for sometime, Chandrasekaran said industry leaders from both sides "agreed that we have got to conclude the current discussions with a limited trade deal" and start working on a pruned version, so that an FTA (free trade agreement) could be done in the coming years. He also said it is possible to have a limited trade deal between the two countries "if both sides work together because we are talking about getting something done, rather fall forward and not trying to solve all issues." Chandrasekaran also asserted that "we will never have a situation where there are no pending issues. When two countries at this level operate, there will always be issues." It is important to recognise that "US is a very very large economy and India is becoming a very sizable economy with huge potential" and something "really very special" can be achieved if the aspirations of the two nations are put together, he added.

If India and the US help each other and are able to work on supply chain, very high quality jobs can be created in sectors like electronics, advanced manufacturing, medical devices and telecom, thereby creating ecosystems, Chandrasekaran added. "These ecosystems will spur a lot of innovation, a lot of small scale industries and a lot of direct and indirect jobs," he said.

Saying that "the potential is very high if we start looking at what is possible, what is out of possible, without getting stuck on one particular issue", he added, "there will always be one issue or the other which will always boil and we need to address that, but that should not stop us from aspiring to create something special". Chandrasekaran also said India has a very large human capital with a lot of skilled manpower and it would like "a free access to the services market in the US because of the expertise that we can bring"..

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan 2020 budget will adjust currency, aim for float in 2 years -government source

Sudans amended budget for 2020 includes a currency adjustment programmme beginning in August that aims to reach a full currency float in two years, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The countrys currency recently fell to a recor...

U.S. gives China 72 hours to shut Houston consulate as spying charges mount

The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the worlds two biggest economies.Chinas foreign ministry called the move an unpreceden...

Chhattisgarh: Man, who attempted self-immolation in front of CM residence, dies

A man, who sustained burns after attempting self-immolation in front of Chief Ministers residence here on June 29, passed away last night, said Raipur Police on Wednesday. A person named Hardev Singh of Dhamtari district tried to self immol...

US says it will adopt global climate standards for aviation

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it plans to adopt aircraft emissions standards modeled on international ones, a move it says will not further reduce climate-damaging emissions from planes. Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020