Dorsett Hospitality partners with Prenetics to provide Covid-19 testing

Hong Kong-based Prenetics is one of three laboratories who have been assigned by the government to help with mass community testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 08:58 IST
 Dorsett has test kits available for purchase at its 9 hotels in Hong Kong for only HK$785 with results available within just one to two business days. Image Credit: Wikimedia

As part of Dorsett Hospitality International's ongoing commitment to the local community under #DorsettCares, the Hong Kong-based hospitality group is the first hotel group to partner with leading global genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics to offer the local community, associates and hotels guests in Hong Kong a peace of mind with 24/7 access to the Project Screen by Circle COVID-19 test, recommended by the World Health Organisation and officially recognised by the Hong Kong government, as we collectively fight to contain the city's third wave.

Hong Kong-based Prenetics is one of three laboratories who have been assigned by the government to help with mass community testing. Their 'Do-It-Yourself' test kit has an analytical accuracy of 99.9% based on validated studies by the National Health Commission and the US FDA. They also provide all the testing for the English Premier League and have carried out over 40,000 COVID-19 tests for players and coaches without which the season would not have resumed. The largest private laboratory in Hong Kong, Prenetics have boosted its capacity up from 5,580 to 22,000 tests in Hong Kong per day.

Dorsett has test kits available for purchase at its 9 hotels in Hong Kong for only HK$785 with results available within just one to two business days. Furthermore, the hotel group will be sponsoring over 50% off of each COVID-19 test for all their associates and in some instances, full sponsorships of COVID-19 test kits should testing be required from any hotel staff to ensure we continue to do everything we can to make our employees feel safe.

Since the first outbreak back in February, all nine of Dorsett Hospitality International's hotels in Hong Kong - and worldwide - have implemented preventive and anti-epidemic control measures, including use of hospital-grade Ecolab disinfectant cleaner 2.0, increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of public areas and facilities every hour and temperature screening for those coming in and out of the hotels.

To date, Dorsett Hospitality International has provided accommodation for healthcare workers and frontliners in London, Hong Kong and China and donated supplies used in hospitals and quarantine centres in Malaysia. We will continue to support the communities in each city where we have a presence as part of our #DorsettCares' commitment to our esteemed associates and guests around the world.

The COVID-19 test kit is being sold at HK$985, with the cost breakdown and features listed below:

Prenetics PCR COVID-19 test: HK$785

Sample Pick-Up to Laboratory Fee: HK$200

Private, secure digital results provided within 24 to 48 hours of receipt in their laboratory

Individuals with positive results will be provided with a telehealth physician consultation

