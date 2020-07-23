5 Best Smart Home Essential Devices for 2020 and Beyond

Back in the days when the internet and technology were not so common, upgrading homes meant revamping a house with fixtures, lightings, furniture, and cabinets. Today, the term "smart home" is used in a very different perspective. With the influx of technology and the internet, being the staple for every household, the term smart home has become much more comprehensive, to say the least.

Today, smart home refers to automating your home completely. From controlling appliances to turning on music and setting the room temperature to locking your house, the smart home has just begun to drive people crazy.

A smart home is incomplete without high-speed internet. Imagine, downloading movies, gaming online, or streaming TV series, along with controlling smart home would be a headache without a high-speed internet connection. If you are facing slow speed internet, that basically means that your current connection isn't sufficient enough or that it needs an upgrade. Among various options in the market, you can check out Mediacom internet plans and those of Comcast.

Now that you have a high-speed internet connection, it's time to transform your old-fashioned home to a smart home. If you have made up your mind to transform your home into a smart home without breaking the bank, stay tuned. We are going to reveal some of the best smart home essentials every smart homeowner needs. Let's dive into it.

Nest Smart Thermostat

Nest Smart Thermostat was released back in 2011 and was a breakthrough in home temperature control. The basic function of the Nest Smart Thermostat is to control the heating and cooling of the home. Until now, three versions are introduced with several features and add-ons to optimally control the temperature.

The price is around $249.99, which might seem costly for most people. However, the fact is that it would save much of your electricity consumption, which may end up lowering your bills. Bearing onetime costs would help benefit you in the long run. The best part of Nest Smart Thermostat is its ability to integrate with third-party control applications. If you are tired of paying high electricity bills, Nest Smart Thermostat will surely bring some relief to your monthly budget.

Sonos Play 3 Wi-Fi Speaker

It does not matter whether you can distinguish between a good sound and an average sound. But bringing Sonos Play 3 Wi-Fi Speaker will surely help you differentiate between the two. Play robust sound anywhere with deeper bass whether listening to a pop song or streaming your favorite superhero movie.

Sonos Play 3 Wi-Fi Speaker supports Alexa, which means you can turn the music on or off with your voice. The speaker has a unique design that can allow you to set it on its side or place it vertically. When the speaker is placed horizontally, the speaker automatically turns into the stereo mode. While in a vertical position, it sets itself in mono. Don't worry about placing the speakers on any surface because the feet are fully cushioned with rubber. Place it on a wooden cabinet or your desk, it won't put scratches on the surface.

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit

The lighting system in our homes is outdated and gives no charm especially to those who are obsessed with the latest technology. The majority of people normally face burnt bulbs and high electricity consumption when it comes to normal bulbs and lights.

However, Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit makes it super exciting for those who love automation, smart home, and vivid colors. No need to get out of your comfortable couch or sofa to turn the light on or off. Simply download the app on your smartphone and control everything with the touch of your finger.

You can also expand the lighting system simply by adding Alexa enabled accessories. No doubt, you have to pay extra for those accessories, but you will easily transform your boring home into a smart home.

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm

You never know how things can turn from bad to worse without giving you the hint. Fire eruption at homes is normally found in the news often. We all feel sad about those deceased and financial losses. However, by taking extra measures, you can protect your home from fire eruptions.

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm is all you need to keep your home protected from such incidents. The split spectrum smoke sensor integrated into Google Nest Alarm can be turned silent from your phone and can last up to 10 years. The smart device identifies you where is the problem and what's wrong. Split Spectrum Sensor can detect slow and fast-burning fires. If you love to add ease to your life, make sure to add some safety to it as well.

Nest Hello Doorbell

Nest Hello Doorbell another great product by Google to help homeowners to know who's outside the house ringing the bell. Whether it is a delivery boy, a postman, or some burglar trying to get into your house, talk to them from anywhere and watch through your smartphone.

The 24/t streaming allows you to check anytime and provide you three hours of history. You can simply talk to the visitors waiting at your door. Even if a visitor doesn't ring, the smart detector alerts you.

The HD talk and listen feature in Nest Hello Doorbell allows you to listen to a clear and loud voice. Unlike other CCTV footage cameras, Nest Hello Doorbell delivers HD Videos during the day or night.

Conclusion

Living smartly means to have all the ease and convenience without letting you do things manually. I hope that all the aforementioned devices will help you to live smartly and transform your old home to a smart home.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)