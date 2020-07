Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity

Amazon India on Thursday said it has added 10 new warehouses and expanded seven existing buildings, ahead of its upcoming Prime Day sale. These new fulfillment centers will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana, and Ahmedabad, a statement said.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfillment centers are equipped with a highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders. The company however did not give details about the expansion of the seven existing buildings and the investment made. With this expansion, Amazon India has more than 60 fulfillment centers (FCs) in 15 states with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet and includes the specialized network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centres, it added.

Receive Centres are product collection points where sellers ship their products for further distribution across the Amazon FC network in India. Amazon India's fulfillment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet – more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items. The increase in storage capacity is in line with Amazon's long-term commitment to invest in India, Amazon India Vice President Customer Fulfilment Operations (Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North Africa and Latin America) Akhil Saxena said. "...we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon's fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products, and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation, and logistics," he added. The new facilities will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and get deliveries at their doorstep, the company said.

Amazon will hold its Prime Day Sale in India on August 6-7. The sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, and Boat, among others. Indian brands and local store owners from programs like karigar, saheli, launchpad, and local shops will also participate.