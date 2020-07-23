Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity

Amazon India on Thursday said it has added 10 new warehouses and expanded seven existing buildings, ahead of its upcoming Prime Day sale. The new facilities will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and get deliveries at their door step, the company said. Amazon will hold its Prime Day Sale in India on August 6-7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:37 IST
Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India on Thursday said it has added 10 new warehouses and expanded seven existing buildings, ahead of its upcoming Prime Day sale. These new fulfillment centers will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana, and Ahmedabad, a statement said.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfillment centers are equipped with a highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders. The company however did not give details about the expansion of the seven existing buildings and the investment made. With this expansion, Amazon India has more than 60 fulfillment centers (FCs) in 15 states with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet and includes the specialized network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centres, it added.

Receive Centres are product collection points where sellers ship their products for further distribution across the Amazon FC network in India. Amazon India's fulfillment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet – more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items. The increase in storage capacity is in line with Amazon's long-term commitment to invest in India, Amazon India Vice President Customer Fulfilment Operations (Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North Africa and Latin America) Akhil Saxena said. "...we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon's fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products, and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation, and logistics," he added. The new facilities will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and get deliveries at their doorstep, the company said.

Amazon will hold its Prime Day Sale in India on August 6-7. The sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, and Boat, among others. Indian brands and local store owners from programs like karigar, saheli, launchpad, and local shops will also participate.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020