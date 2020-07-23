Left Menu
Kia Motors expects Sonet to pump new energy in compact SUV space; launch slated for festive season

Kia Motors India on Thursday said its upcoming model Sonet, to be launched during the festive season this year, will inject new dynamism in the compact SUV segment in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:48 IST
Kia Motors India on Thursday said its upcoming model Sonet, to be launched during the festive season this year, will inject new dynamism in the compact SUV segment in the country. The company, which is going to unveil the sub-four meter SUV globally on August 7, has released the first official rendering of the new production-ready Sonet.

The model, which is slated for launch during the upcoming festive season, aims to set new design benchmarks and inject a new dynamism in the compact SUV segment, Kia Motors India said in a statement. "With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude…," Kia Motors Corporation Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center Karim Habib said.

As a whole, the automaker believes the new model, with its design and connected features, would appeal to customers in the country, he added. Kia Motors currently sells two models -- Seltos and Carnival, in the country.

