'Zaroorat Aapki, Lekin Zimmedari Hamari' says HDFC ERGO to motor policyholders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, one of the largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, has launched a bouquet of unique services for their motor policyholders under the brand campaign - 'Zaroorataapki, lekin #ZimmedariHamari' (Your need is our responsibility). Services like #JumpStartThem, Fast Track Theft Settlement, and Door Step Repairs have been introduced to ensure customers can smoothly navigate through challenges they may face, especially during the ongoing pandemic period.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered normal functioning as well as the use of vehicles. Having identified these challenges, HDFC ERGO has come forward to offer services to provide additional benefits to policyholders and boost the adoption of motor insurance in India. Anticipating further challenges which may become a pain-point for their customer during the monsoons, HDFC ERGO introduced services like: * #JumpStartThem - offers customers to jumpstart their vehicles to revive car batteries and fix flat tyres

* Fast Track Theft Settlement - enhanced quick and seamless theft claim settlement, wherein the average settlement theft claims is done within a record period of nine days as opposed to the earlier average of 70 days * Door Step Repair - bringing repair executives to visit the customers, either at their residence of a place of convenience, to conduct minor repairs on their vehicles (two and four-wheelers) to ensure zero downtime while eliminating the need to visit a workshop

"Understanding the challenges faced by the customers in the current pandemic situation we have introduced services which they can immediately avail at their door-step and as per their convenience. Customer centricity is always at the heart of what we do at HDFC ERGO and we are committed to support our customers by offering services that are beneficial and hassle-free in times to come. We are all together in this journey and want our customers to know that their needs are our responsibility - 'Zaroorataapki, lekin #ZimmedariHamari'," said Parthanil Ghosh, President - Motor Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance about these initiatives. Like the earlier years, the positive consumer sentiments have been a critical driver for HDFC ERGO in the first quarter of this financial year as well. The successful launch and adoption of innovative services like Overnight Vehicle Repair service, Online Self-Survey through a mobile app, Live-streaming inspection from workshops, and easy services access through digital platforms inspired trust among customers and have borne fruit for the Company in FY20.

Customer advocacy initiatives have boosted HDFC ERGO's digital services and offerings by empowering their customers. In the last quarter, more than 75 per cent plus customers have availed HDFC ERGO's digital survey service and its transparent approval process has enabled the fast-tracking of 88 per cent claim settlement payments within a day of document submission. All these initiatives coupled with a 99.1 per cent claim approval rate has made HDFC ERGO Motor Insurance a delight for an ever-growing family of customers in FY20 and ensured maximum claims were settled within 24 hours for both private cars and 2-wheelers.

The various initiatives embarked and offered to customers by HDFC ERGO will further deepen the penetration of motor insurance and encourage its uptake among consumers. The services launched will be offered to all existing and new customers across India. For more details and register motor claims with HDFC ERGO, customers may logon to www.hdfcergo.com/claim/register-car-insurance-claim, send an email on care@hdfcergo.com or simply send a WhatsApp message on 73045 24888.

