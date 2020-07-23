Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Shamalbhai Patel elected new chairman of GCMMF

Valamji Humbal, chairman of the Kutch District Co- operative Milk Producers' Union, also known as Sarhad Dairy, was elected as vice chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which has its headquarters in Anand. Elections to the two posts were held here on Thursday in the presence of chairmen of the state's 18 dairy co- operatives who are also members of the GCMMF board.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:07 IST
Guj: Shamalbhai Patel elected new chairman of GCMMF

Shamalbhai Patel, chairman of the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union, was on Thursday unanimously elected as chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, the marketing body of the 'Amul' brand of milk and other dairy products. Valamji Humbal, chairman of the Kutch District Co- operative Milk Producers' Union, also known as Sarhad Dairy, was elected as vice chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which has its headquarters in Anand.

Elections to the two posts were held here on Thursday in the presence of chairmen of the state's 18 dairy co- operatives who are also members of the GCMMF board. BJP leader I K Jadeja, who was appointed as the election observer by the state government, announced that the federation members unanimously accepted the proposal to appoint Patel as GCMMF's chairman and Humbal as vice chairman.

The election was necessitated as the two-and-a-half- year term of the outgoing chairman Ramsinh Parmar and vice chairman Jetha Bharwad ended this month. After his election to the top post, Patel said his priority will be to ensure better procurement prices for milk producers.

"I will also try to work as per the Amul pattern to develop the dairy and animal husbandry sector," said Patel, who heads the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union, also known as Sabar Dairy. GCMMF Vice Chairman Humbal said the need was to ensure consumers get milk and its products at reasonable prices.

"The Sarhad Dairy was set up when (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. I believe we should not neglect milk consumers. We need to ensure that people get good quality milk and its products at an affordable price," Humbal said..

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Savea's heart pumping at possibility of Pasifika team

Ardie Savea does not want to think too far ahead but the Wellington Hurricanes loose forward says his heart is pumping at the thought of a Pacific Islands team possibly joining a revamped Super Rugby competition next year. Saveas Hurricanes...

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020