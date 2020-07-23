Ara Ake launched to lead development of clean energy technologies

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Energy Minister Megan Woods launched Ara Ake in New Plymouth today – the National New Energy Development Centre funded by the Government and established by Venture Taranaki.

Are Ake will lead the development of new clean energy technologies and work with businesses to commercialise their innovations creating high-paying local jobs.

"We have an opportunity with Ara Ake to power our economy with affordable clean energy that creates jobs while leading the world in developing new forms of energy that will help combat climate change," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This is a timely launch following the collapse of oil prices following Covid-19 and while global investment in renewable energy outstrips fossil fuels.

"It aligns with our 5-point economic plan to keep New Zealand moving including creating and protecting jobs, preparing for the future and positioning NZ globally.

"Importantly it also helps us meet the long-term challenge of transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Government invested $27m in the Centre in Budget 2019 as part of its Just Transitions strategy for Taranaki. Venture Taranaki, the region's economic development agency, was given responsibility for setting it up.

Megan Woods said the Taranaki region is well placed to drive the advancement of new low-emissions energy.

"With over 7,000 people employed across the oil and gas sector in Taranaki, the skills, knowledge, expertise and international links are already here.

"The Taranaki region set the vision in its 2050 Roadmap and Ara Ake is a tangible outcome of that strategy.

"Ara Ake will help us ensure that we can lead the world in sustainable energy solutions," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)