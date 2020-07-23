Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ara Ake launched to lead development of clean energy technologies

Are Ake will lead the development of new clean energy technologies and work with businesses to commercialise their innovations creating high-paying local jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Plymouth | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:12 IST
Ara Ake launched to lead development of clean energy technologies
“We have an opportunity with Ara Ake to power our economy with affordable clean energy that creates jobs while leading the world in developing new forms of energy that will help combat climate change,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Energy Minister Megan Woods launched Ara Ake in New Plymouth today – the National New Energy Development Centre funded by the Government and established by Venture Taranaki.

Are Ake will lead the development of new clean energy technologies and work with businesses to commercialise their innovations creating high-paying local jobs.

"We have an opportunity with Ara Ake to power our economy with affordable clean energy that creates jobs while leading the world in developing new forms of energy that will help combat climate change," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This is a timely launch following the collapse of oil prices following Covid-19 and while global investment in renewable energy outstrips fossil fuels.

"It aligns with our 5-point economic plan to keep New Zealand moving including creating and protecting jobs, preparing for the future and positioning NZ globally.

"Importantly it also helps us meet the long-term challenge of transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Government invested $27m in the Centre in Budget 2019 as part of its Just Transitions strategy for Taranaki. Venture Taranaki, the region's economic development agency, was given responsibility for setting it up.

Megan Woods said the Taranaki region is well placed to drive the advancement of new low-emissions energy.

"With over 7,000 people employed across the oil and gas sector in Taranaki, the skills, knowledge, expertise and international links are already here.

"The Taranaki region set the vision in its 2050 Roadmap and Ara Ake is a tangible outcome of that strategy.

"Ara Ake will help us ensure that we can lead the world in sustainable energy solutions," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Savea's heart pumping at possibility of Pasifika team

Ardie Savea does not want to think too far ahead but the Wellington Hurricanes loose forward says his heart is pumping at the thought of a Pacific Islands team possibly joining a revamped Super Rugby competition next year. Saveas Hurricanes...

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020