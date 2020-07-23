Left Menu
Development News Edition

Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Goyal 

He added that post-COVID-19, people may not like to visit a medical practitioner for common cold and illnesses, "so why not look at preventive methods". "I do not think all is lost, I still think that if some innovative youngsters plan to take it to the rest of the world, India can become a power house providing this technology and it's a scientific technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:35 IST
Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Goyal 

The government has so far identified 20 sectors where India can meet domestic demand as well as become a global supplier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He said industry body Ficci and other associations are working with the government in this regard.

"We have identified first 12 sectors and now 8 more, so we have 20 sectors in which Ficci and other associations are very much part of our engagement, where we have identified sectors where India can not only meet own domestic needs but also become globally competitive and become global leader supplying to the world," he said in a Ficci webinar. These sectors include food processing, organic farming, agro chemicals, electronics, industrial machinery, furniture, leather, auto parts and textiles, among others.

He also highlighted that despite having skilled carpenters and artisans, India continues to import furniture. "Can we not prepare India to become the factory of the world for furniture, can we not build to scale at competitive prices so that the world looks at India, to source from India," he added.

Further talking about yoga, the minister said yoga holds huge potential for industry and young entrepreneurs as the world is excited about it. "But did India really grab the opportunity that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) opened up for India. Did we set up 100,000 yoga centres all over the world, did any entrepreneur amongst you or startups thought in terms of the possibilities that yoga offers by planning to train maybe 100,000 or 500,000 yoga teachers who would find an opportunity across the globe," Goyal noted.

He said one has to take a person in yoga room for four sessions only and for the fifth session, the person will come "running and then for the rest of his life, he would want to be a yoga participant, that is the power of yoga". Cure is not only about medicine or about visiting hospital or a doctor for treatment, the huge possibilities of yoga as a preventive medication are known to many but have not been captured as an opportunity.

"I do not know whether all of us have failed the nation and the people of India, where despite the Prime Minister with his vision of opening up door, opening up opportunities, for all of us, (we) have not seized the moment," the minister asked. He added that post-COVID-19, people may not like to visit a medical practitioner for common cold and illnesses, "so why not look at preventive methods".

"I do not think all is lost, I still think that if some innovative youngsters plan to take it to the rest of the world, India can become a power house providing this technology and it's a scientific technology. Every aspect of yoga, every 'aasan' teaches you something new," Goyal said. Disruption need not always be technological as it not only comes out of computer screens, he said adding "disruption can come out of a variety of ways. It is for us to see whether we are willing to engage, whether we are willing to offer to the rest of the world India's traditional strengths".

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's COVID-19 case count crosses 7.95 lakh after 3,848 new cases

Moscow Russia, July 23 SputnikANI Russia has registered 5,848 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours 5,862 yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 795,038, the countrys coronavirus response centre said on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, ...

Kuwait emir, 91, flies to US for medical care after surgery

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruling emir left Thursday morning for the United States with the help of the US government to seek further medical care after recently undergoing surgery. Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahma...

VP Naidu pays tributes to Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on birth anniversaries

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for greater focus in school books on the tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation.In a Facebook post ...

Happy outlook can do wonders in your physical well-being: Study

Good health and a happy outlook in life, though independent goals, can go hand-in-hand making a real impact on your overall physical well-being. Our research is one of the first randomised controlled trials to suggest that increasing the ps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020