Left Menu
Development News Edition

No free lunches: Rajan says monetisation by RBI has a cost and cannot be everlasting

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the central bank has been expanding its balance sheet and buying government debt on the back of excess liquidity amid the economic slowdown but cautioned that this comes at a cost and cannot be a lasting solution.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:37 IST
No free lunches: Rajan says monetisation by RBI has a cost and cannot be everlasting

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the central bank has been expanding its balance sheet and buying government debt on the back of excess liquidity amid the economic slowdown but cautioned that this comes at a cost and cannot be a lasting solution. He said central banks in many emerging markets are resorting to such strategies and disagreed with votaries of the "modern monetary theory" who support this, making it clear that there are no free lunches.

"The RBI has been expanding its balance sheet and it has been buying government debt. But effectively, in that process, what it is doing is borrowing from the banks at the reverse repo rate and lending on to the government," Rajan said speaking at a conference organised by Singaporean lender DBS Bank. It can be noted that at present there is excess liquidity in the system as people get more risk averse and save more and the demand for credit is sluggish. Banks are parking the money with the RBI in the reverse repo window, earning very less.  It can be noted that monetisation of the fiscal deficit is one of the suggestions put forth by a slew of economists and analysts as a prescription to tackle the current environment. Rajan said there are limits to monetisation and the process can go long only for a limited period of time.

"When does this process end? When people start fearing the extent of monetisation that is going on, when they start worrying about inflation, when they start worrying about whether the debt that has been accumulated will be paid back. Or, once growth starts picking up and banks find other uses for the money than passively holding on to central bank reserves," he explained. For now, when there isn't much lending going on, central banks can do the monetisation and it "leads to cooperation between the central bank and the government”, the renowned economist said, making it clear that there are "limits" till when such arrangements can work. Meanwhile, Rajan said once economies like India open up fully, a lot of damage wrecked on the corporate sector by the lockdowns will be uncovered.

Gradually, these costs will be transferred to the financial sector and the government has to ensure that lenders are adequately capitalised to tackle the situation and not let this slip into becoming a financial sector problem, he said. "We have managed to put economies into a coma, but when they awaken, it's going to be overly optimistic to assume everybody will walk off the sleeping bed and come back to full life," Rajan noted.

He also said that many countries like India will see a skyrocketing of the debt to GDP ratio in this time which is marred by a dip in GDP and pushed for an open trade and investment climate, saying help has to come from outside in such a climate. The US and China will eventually have to take on leadership and smaller democracies can persuade the two big powers of the world to come together, Rajan said, hoping that the upcoming Presidential election in the US can change the course of things.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan's understanding of football was outstanding: former India team-mate

Legendary striker I M Vijayan struggled while communicating in Hindi with his team-mates on the field but he made it up with his brilliant understanding of football language, said former India player Aqueel Ansari. Ansari, who played for In...

With no Brits, cash-strapped Algarve fights for survival

In his near-empty pub in the Algarve in southern Portugal, Samuel Tilley is fuming that coronavirus regulations in his home country Britain are keeping tourists away, further jeopardizing an already gloomy summer season.Usually packed with ...

Nadda wishes new Himachal BJP president Suresh Kumar Kashyap on his b'day

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday extended greetings to Suresh Kumar Kashyap, partys Himachal Pradesh unit president and Shimla MP, on his 49th birthday. Happy birthday to Himachal Pradesh unit president Suresh Kumar...

HC directs DU to take immediate steps to prepare protocol for issuing degrees, marksheets online

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi University to take immediate steps to draw up the protocol for issuing degree certificates, mark sheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features. The high court re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020