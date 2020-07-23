HCC, Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 4,167.7 cr contract in Gujarat

Left Menu
Engineering firm Hindustan Construction Company along with its joint venture partner Dilip Buildcon has bagged a Rs 4,167.7 crore contract from the Narmada Water Resources department for design and construction of the Bhadbhut Barrage in Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:17 IST
Engineering firm Hindustan Construction Company along with its joint venture partner Dilip Buildcon has bagged a Rs 4,167.7 crore contract from the Narmada Water Resources department for design and construction of the Bhadbhut Barrage in Gujarat. The scope of the work includes construction of Bhadbhut barrage, flood protection embankments and associated works across Narmada river near Bhadbhut village in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

HCC's share in this JV for the project is 49 per cent or to the extent of Rs 2,042 crore, the company said in a statement. The project is to be completed in 48 months, it said.

"This is our second order win in JV with Dilip Buildcon. We are proud to work together on this crucial project for Gujarat that will impact lives by providing water for irrigation, drinking and industrial purposes," HCC Group Chief Executive Arjun Dhawan said. Last week, the companies bagged a Rs 1,900 crore contract in joint venture from NHAI for design and construction of a 22-km road to link Jharkhand and Bihar, which will include a four-lane bridge over the Ganga river.

"This is an important milestone for us as we embarked on an important project of massive scale in joint venture with HCC. With technical prowess of both partners, we are confident of delivering the project in time. The recent order wins widen the scale of operations and presence in India and adds to order backlog,” Dilip Buildcon CEO Devendra Jain said. Bhadbhut barrage consists of 1.7-km long causeway-cum-weir barrage of 600 million cubic metre storage capacity.

With 99 gates, the barrage is being constructed 25 km upstream of Narmada's mouth before it enters the sea. "The main aim of the barrage is to divert water to Kalpasar dam and prevent saltwater intrusion in Narmada river. It will also improve groundwater quality," the release said.

