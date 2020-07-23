Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tremendous scope for Japanese banks, pension funds to invest in India: Prabhu

There are huge opportunities for Japanese banks and pension funds to invest in India with a view to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Thursday. But there is a tremendous scope for Japanese banks and pension funds to invest in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:28 IST
Tremendous scope for Japanese banks, pension funds to invest in India: Prabhu

There are huge opportunities for Japanese banks and pension funds to invest in India with a view to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Thursday. India and Japan can forge a close relationship in many sectors, including railways, metro and infrastructure, he said.

"Japanese companies have a presence in India. But there is a tremendous scope for Japanese banks and pension funds to invest in India. We can work on that more aggressively and take it forward," Prabhu said during a webinar. Japan will be the right partner and India will be the right destination for setting up manufacturing companies by Japanese businesses, he added.

"Japan can also participate in India's infrastructure growth in a very significant way. We feel that India should now be the next growth story from the Japanese perspective. We can do together a lot more," Prabhu, who is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sherpa for the G20 summit, said. Talking about cooperation in agriculture sector, he said India can increase exports of dairy, marine, horticulture produce, and meat to Japan.

"There is a possibility that we can work on more areas which will benefit Japan by importing from India, and we can have higher standards for food," Prabhu said. Further, India can train people to take care of "old and needy" in Japan as the country has the highest life expectancy.

India already has a free trade agreement with Japan..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC terms vacancies in NGT as "appalling", directs govt to notify in 6 months

The Supreme Court Thursday termed as appalling situation on the vacancy in the National Green Tribunal and directed the government to notify all the existing vacancies at one go in the next six months. &#160; A three-judge bench comprising...

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday that it had no option but to accept an IMF deal to help it out of a dire financial crisis and that Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wres...

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Joe Biden and Barack Obama are stepping up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defending their own time in the White House in a new video depicting their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began. Snippets offered...

On CCP's founding anniversary, Tibetan protesters unfurl anti-China banner

A group of Tibetan protesters hung up a banner in Dharamshala on Thursday denouncing the Chinese Communist Party CCP on its 99th founding anniversary. The Students for Free Tibet STF activists hung a 50 feet x 30 feet protest banner on Temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020