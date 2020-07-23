Reliance Industries shares jump 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Thursday jumped nearly 3 per cent amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate's retail arm. The heavyweight stock gained 2.82 per cent to close at Rs 2,060.65 on the BSE.

During the day, it rose by 3.73 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,078.90. On the NSE, it went up 2.68 per cent to close at Rs 2,057.80.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,06,329.39 crore on the BSE. Reliance Industries Ltd has broken into the top 50 most valued companies globally after it became the first company with market capitalisation of over Rs 13 lakh crore.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 48th in market cap globally, according to stock market data. Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of USD 1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

In traded volume terms, 13.79 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 2.69 crore units on the NSE during the day..