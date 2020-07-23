Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rossari Biotech makes blockbuster stock market debut, zooms 77 pc

The stock touched its highest trading permissible limit for the day on the BSE as well as NSE. The stock listed at Rs 670, registering a gain of 57.64 per cent on its issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:18 IST
Rossari Biotech makes blockbuster stock market debut, zooms 77 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut on the bourses on Thursday, and closed nearly 77 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. The stock touched its highest trading permissible limit for the day on the BSE as well as NSE.

The stock listed at Rs 670, registering a gain of 57.64 per cent on its issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 89.17 per cent to Rs 804 -- its upper circuit limit. It finally closed at Rs 742.35, up 74.67 per cent. On the NSE, it closed at Rs 752, a gain of 76.94 per cent. During the day, it jumped 88.96 per cent to Rs 803.10 The company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,854.98 crore on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 30.27 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while 3.57 crore shares changed hands on the NSE. "It has been a long hiatus in IPO for many months since COVID epidemic started. Rossari Biotech's success in retail, HNI and institutional segments brings a good omen and shows tremendous appetite for good quality equity paper in Indian markets," BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan CEO said on the listing.

Rossari Biotech Executive Chairman Edward Menezes said, "We also stand firmly in our resolve and look forward to work towards optimum utilisation of fund for repayment of debts, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes." The Rs 496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 423-425 per share. Rossari Biotech's initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO market. The offer was managed by Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.

The company manufactures specialty chemicals, with a focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakote sector along LoC

Pakistan violated ceasefire with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control LoC in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district on Thursday evening. The ceasefire violation took place around 515 pm. The Indian army retal...

Cricket-West Indies hint at unchanged team for decisive test

West Indies might continue with the same team for a third successive test against England even though they have had little time to rest in between, captain Jason Holder said on Thursday. Changes had been expected to the line-up, especially ...

Indian mixed relay team's Asian Games medal upgraded to gold

The Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet comprising of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta has been upgraded to gold medal position from silver. The Bahrain squad, which finished first in the...

Guarding the face: ex-boxer Haye launches mask to fight COVID-19

Former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye launched a face mask on Thursday that he hopes will prove a stylish and eco-friendly way to protect people in gyms, shops and ringside, as the sport tries to emerge from the COVID-19 pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020