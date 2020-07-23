Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earnings boost keeps UK stocks barely above red as virus concerns rage

A raft of global stimulus, improving economic data and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine have put UK stock indexes on track for their fourth straight month of gains, but analysts remain wary of Sino-U.S. tensions and increased coronavirus cases stymieing further gains. Asian equity markets were weaker earlier in the day following Washington's order to Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, Texas amid accusations of spying.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:44 IST
Earnings boost keeps UK stocks barely above red as virus concerns rage

British stocks ended well off session highs on Thursday, barely staying positive as optimism over corporate earnings was offset by a discouraging U.S. jobs report and rising COVID-19 cases. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1% and was kept above negative territory by a 7.9% jump in anglo-Dutch consumer behemoth Unilever, after its second-quarter sales fell much less than expected.

Software maker Sage Group PLC and miner Polymetal International PLC were among the best performing blue-chip stocks after they both posted stronger earnings. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.1%, boosted by security contractor G4S after it reported a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit.

Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk PLC topped the midcap index after marking strong production over the first half. "Business resilience is a much sought-after attribute in the current economic climate and Unilever has certainly got the right ingredients," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Most other British stocks trended lower as global novel coronavirus cases continued to rise. A bulk of losses for the day came after a weak open on Wall Street, in the wake of data suggesting a recovery in the U.S. labour market was stalling. Financials and utilities weighed the most on the FTSE 100, while the midcap index was bogged down by consumer discretionary stocks.

"...with high uncertainty with the direction of the coronavirus, businesses will likely struggle to justify hirings," Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, New York, wrote in a note. A raft of global stimulus, improving economic data and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine have put UK stock indexes on track for their fourth straight month of gains, but analysts remain wary of Sino-U.S. tensions and increased coronavirus cases stymieing further gains.

Asian equity markets were weaker earlier in the day following Washington's order to Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, Texas amid accusations of spying.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...

Partha Pratim Sengupta appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Thursday said Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as its new managing director and chief executive. The government as per its notification...has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta, deputy managing director, S...

EC defers bypolls for one LS, 7 assembly seats citing COVID-19, floods

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of monsoon and flood situation, the Election Commission has deferred by-elections for one Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats and will meet on Friday to discuss about a possible schedule. The states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020