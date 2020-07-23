Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funding of over Rs 8,700 cr approved for 81 stressed housing projects under SWAMIH

While reviewing the performance of the Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH), the minister underlined the need for speedy efforts to complete construction of projects for which last mile funding has been sanctioned, an official release said. Besides senior officials of the Finance Ministry, the review meeting was attended by the officials of the State Bank of India, SBI Capital Markets Limited and SBICAPS Ventures Limited (SVL).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:25 IST
Funding of over Rs 8,700 cr approved for 81 stressed housing projects under SWAMIH

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the real estate sector is at the cusp of a turnaround following the SWAMIH initiative, under which Rs 8,767 crore has been approved for 81 projects, enabling completion of almost 60,000 homes across India. While reviewing the performance of the Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH), the minister underlined the need for speedy efforts to complete construction of projects for which last mile funding has been sanctioned, an official release said.

Besides senior officials of the Finance Ministry, the review meeting was attended by the officials of the State Bank of India, SBI Capital Markets Limited and SBICAPS Ventures Limited (SVL). "… this special window was an unprecedented initiative that has provided extraordinary support to the real estate sector and poised it at the cusp of a turnaround despite such turbulent economic times," the minister said.

She suggested that both private and public sector banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) should see the special window as a stakeholder and increase support for early completion of stressed projects. During the review meeting, Sitharaman asked the Department of Economic Affairs to closely monitor the performance of SWAMIH to ensure that the capital raised is used for resolving stressed projects on urgent basis.

The SWAMIH Investment Fund I has progressed from a policy announcement to an operational initiative on the ground, the release said, adding "the fund has so far approved 81 projects with an investment of Rs 8,767 crore…that will enable the completion of almost 60,000 homes across India." These projects are spread across a mix of markets including large cities such as National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and also tier 2 locations, including Karnal, Panipat, Lucknow, Surat, Dehradun, Kota, Nagpur, Jaipur, Nashik, Vizag and Chandigarh. Amongst these projects, investments in 18 projects have been given final clearance and disbursement is at various stages across seven residential projects, it added.

Applications from 353 stressed projects are under examination for provision of assistance. "It was also observed that activation of these construction sites by the special window would provide employment opportunities for various skilled and semi-skilled labourers," the release said.

Additionally, the fund is actively evaluating options to provide relief to about 15,000 home buyers in certain long-stalled projects which are pending before the Supreme Court for resolution. The recent initiative by the fund to reduce the cost of capital to 12 per cent has resulted in an increase in the number of projects that meet the funding criteria laid out under the special window, it added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian anti-graft group says razing of activist's house was assassination bid

The family home of a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist burned down in what his organization on Thursday called an assassination bid, demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy investigate the incident personally.Vitaliy Shabuni...

Two bike-borne men snatch woman's gold chain in Delhi's GK

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhis Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident which took place around 1.30 pm was captured in a CCTV camera.In the CCTV footage, the two men ...

ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The companys net profit stood at Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, ...

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020