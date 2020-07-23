Left Menu
Development News Edition

A million fewer Brazilians in work in June, survey shows

But the key findings suggest the squeeze on workers remains tight, even though the economy is reopening, fewer employees are being left without any income at all, and the number of people out of the workforce entirely dipped. The figures showed that 83.4 million Brazilians were in work in June, down 1.1% from 84.4 million in May. With a working-age population of 170.1 million, that meant 49% of working age Brazilians had a job, down from 49.7% in May, IBGE said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:27 IST
A million fewer Brazilians in work in June, survey shows

The number of Brazilians in work fell in June by a million and the share of working-age people with a job hit a new low, figures on Thursday showed, a counterpoint to some recent indicators that suggested the labor market is emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The household survey from government statistics agency IBGE was conducted by telephone and is the first to be published under the recently-created 'Experimental Statistics' seal. Official IBGE unemployment data for the three months to June will be released next week. But the key findings suggest the squeeze on workers remains tight, even though the economy is reopening, fewer employees are being left without any income at all, and the number of people out of the workforce entirely dipped.

The figures showed that 83.4 million Brazilians were in work in June, down 1.1% from 84.4 million in May. With a working-age population of 170.1 million, that meant 49% of working age Brazilians had a job, down from 49.7% in May, IBGE said. May was the first time that less than half of the country's working-age population had a job.

Meanwhile, the number of people in the workforce but without a job jumped 16.6% to 11.8 million in June from 10.1 million in May, IBGE said. That pushed the unemployment rate up to 12.4% from 10.7%, IBGE said. On the other hand, the number of Brazilians out of the workforce completely dipped 0.6% to 74.9 million in June, while the number of people who received no wage or salary at all due to being forced to stay home fell to 7.1 million from 9.7 million in May, IBGE said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian anti-graft group says razing of activist's house was assassination bid

The family home of a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist burned down in what his organization on Thursday called an assassination bid, demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy investigate the incident personally.Vitaliy Shabuni...

Two bike-borne men snatch woman's gold chain in Delhi's GK

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhis Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident which took place around 1.30 pm was captured in a CCTV camera.In the CCTV footage, the two men ...

ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The companys net profit stood at Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, ...

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020