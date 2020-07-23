Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 eases from five-month high as labor market rebound slows

"We are at an inflection point and given how the health conditions may impact business - which was not considered to the extent it is today - the market is on far shakier ground that investors believe." U.S. Senate Republicans plan to propose another round of direct payments to Americans in the next coronavirus relief bill, a senior aide said on Thursday, as the White House urged Republican lawmakers to get a $1 trillion relief package out quickly.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:07 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 eases from five-month high as labor market rebound slows

The S&P 500 backed off a five-month peak in a choppy trading on Thursday as investors held out for a new coronavirus relief package, with latest data showing signs that a recovery in the labor market was stalling. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months against the backdrop of a resurgence in U.S. coronavirus cases, which has now infected more than 4 million people across the country.

"Because of the perception that there will continue to be further commitment to the market, you're seeing a market that is continuing forward despite a level of rationality from many savvy experienced people who think this is stone cold crazy," said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of the private equity firm, the Patriarch Organization. "We are at an inflection point and given how the health conditions may impact business - which was not considered to the extent it is today - the market is on far shakier ground that investors believe."

U.S. Senate Republicans plan to propose another round of direct payments to Americans in the next coronavirus relief bill, a senior aide said on Thursday, as the White House urged Republican lawmakers to get a $1 trillion relief package out quickly. Optimism about a potential vaccine, fiscal stimulus and improving economic data has helped the benchmark S&P 500 recoup most of its virus-induced losses and rise 1% this year. The benchmark index is about 3% below its Feb. 19 record close.

Of the 75 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 77% of them have beaten dramatically lowered profit estimates, according to IBES Refinitiv data. Microsoft Corp fell 2.7%, weighing the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as its flagship cloud computing business Azure reported quarterly sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever.

Tesla Inc posted a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index. However its shares gave back early losses to fall 2.5%. Twitter Inc jumped 6.0% as it reported record yearly growth in daily users.

At 1:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 103.19 points, or 0.38%, at 26,902.65 and the S&P 500 was down 11.58 points, or 0.35%, at 3,264.44. The Nasdaq Composite was down 106.11 points, or 0.99%, at 10,600.02. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said they were rethinking the number of flights they had planned to add to their schedules for August and September.

However, shares of both the carriers rose as American joined major carriers in expecting slowing cash burn rates over the rest of the year. The S&P 1500 airlines index erased early losses to advance 3.2%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 51 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and 12 new lows.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SAD asks Punjab CM why money was not released from CM Relief fund for COVID-19 assistance

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to tell the people of the state why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance t...

U.S. diplomats head to China despite row over Houston consulate

A flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats has left the United States as Washington presses ahead with its plan to restaff its mission in China a day after a U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston sharply escalated te...

GST rates can be reduced further as tax base increases: Finance Secretary

GST rates can be reduced further once the tax base increases and everyone pays taxes properly, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Thursday. Once the tax base increases and if we are able to enforce our tax laws and everyone pays ...

Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run

Criminal charges in Thailand have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a hit-and-run that killed a police officer, police said on Friday. Vorayuth Boss Yoovidhya had faced charges of speeding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020