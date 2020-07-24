Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nestlé and Nanogirl partner for 2020 Fieldays to help Kiwis to recycle right

 Nestlé will also provide Kiwis with the chance to test their own recycling knowledge by playing Nestlé’s interactive GOOD SORT recycling game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:57 IST
Nestlé and Nanogirl partner for 2020 Fieldays to help Kiwis to recycle right
Nestlé Brand Manager, Amanda McDermott, said, “Recycling – and recycling right – is serious business, but with Nanogirl’s help, we’re aiming to educate and inspire people while providing some fun entertainment during Fieldays.” Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nestlé and Nanogirl have announced a partnership for the 2020 Fieldays, the southern hemisphere's largest agriculture event, to help Kiwis to recycle right.

Nanogirl, created by Auckland-based materials engineer and science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson, will present a number of fun, interactive experiments at the digital event using packaging like Uncle Toby's boxes and Maggi recipe mix sachets to help shine a light on ways to both use packaging waste, and ensure it is recycled correctly.

Dr Dickinson MNZM said, "Packaging is everywhere and what we choose to do with it is important for our planet. We're excited to partner with Nestlé and lift the lid, so to speak, on the packaging to show some of its fascinating science and engineering properties as well as ways we can re-purpose and recycle packaging to reduce the amount of packaging going to landfill.

"We'll be presenting three different experiments that aim to inspire people on how waste can be re-purposed, while also unpacking some of the myths around recycling to help Kiwis better understand how small changes how we dispose of our packaging waste can make a positive difference."

Nestlé Brand Manager, Amanda McDermott, said, "Recycling – and recycling right – is serious business, but with Nanogirl's help, we're aiming to educate and inspire people while providing some fun entertainment during Fieldays."

In addition to Nanogirl's experiments, Nanogirl will host a live online event at 4 pm on Sunday 26 July to answer questions from Kiwi kids focussed around themes of sustainability, science and engineering with packaging, and recycling right.

Nestlé will also provide Kiwis with the chance to test their own recycling knowledge by playing Nestlé's interactive GOOD SORT recycling game.

The game will use the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to teach audiences which bin to use when throwing out packaging waste.

Ms McDermott continued, "The game is a fun way to encourage the importance of disposing of household packaging properly, and knowing what bin to put rubbish in, by teaching people about looking for and following the Australasian Recycling Label.

The Australasian Recycling Label offers clear instructions on the pack for what to do with every bit of packaging – whether it goes in the recycling bin, rubbish bin, or special instructions that should be followed, such as returning it to store for recycling. Packaging may be complex, but we're helping to make recycling simple."

Nestlé will feature the Australasian Recycling Label on all of its locally produced products by the end of 2020 to help consumers know how to recycle right. By the end of 2025, Nestlé is committed to making all of its packaging recyclable or reusable.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nurse infected with COVID-19 approaches Delhi HC after hospital sacks her, 83 staff members

A nurse of HAH Centenary Hospital, infected with COVID-19, has knocked the door of the Delhi High Court challenging termination of her employment and other 83 staff members of the hospitals. Gufrana Khatoon, a nurse of COVID-19 designated H...

China's disregard for international water laws lead to worsening of ties with countries in South China Sea

Chinas fearless disregard for international water laws has finally severed its ties with neighbouring countries in the South China Sea. Recently, the Philippines publicly called on China to comply with the 2016 arbitral ruling which had rul...

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

The Crops Research Institute CRI of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR in Ghana is developing six improved cassava varieties for planting by Ghanaian farmers, according to a news report by News Ghana.The project, a brai...

US surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases

More than four million people in the US have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to the data, the US has till now reported 4,021,053 COVID-19 cases and 143,967 deaths. Meanwhile, the total COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020