Symbiosis Institute of Technology's student bags 20 million seed funding for his maiden start-up

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, one of the leading colleges for engineering education, has added another feather to its cap. Avi Shah, a 19-year-old engineering student of Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, bagged 20 million seed investment for his maiden start-up Reviewrewardz.com.

Avi Shah, who is a second-year computer science engineering student at SIT, who is studying computer science engineering, began his entrepreneurial journey at SIT, with the aim of bringing brands and consumers closer. His portal is launched as an online platform that is built using the latest technology to help brands and consumers come under the same roof.

Reviewrewardz.com will incentivize consumers to share their feedback and reviews about the products and services they use by giving them an instant reward. Avi'sstartup venture is aiming to reach 50 lakh consumers by the end of the first year of operation and is positive about achieving this. For providing him with the technological, entrepreneurial guidance and stage, he thanked the entire SIT fraternity for always being present with him.

"I am so glad that I could get into a college like SIT which has given me the platform to be able to do something of this stature. My professors stood by me, thick and thin, and guided me throughout. I guess this is just the start and I get ample opportunities to make myself and my college proud," he commented. Avi explained the two major reasons for him to come up with this platform. According to him, consumer reviews are very important because that helps a company understand the positive, negative, or neutral feedback of their consumer and thus helps companies to accordingly develop or improve their products.

Secondly, it helps the company to reach its right target audience and do marketing in that way. This will also help them extensively to plan their new products and design the route forward. The faculty and management at SIT Pune hope for a very promising response on his start-up and our best wishes will always be with him for his career and future. They hope a lot of their students are also inspired by him and continue to do great work like Avi and make their start-ups very successful.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, a constituent of Symbiosis International University was established in the year, 2008 and currently offers B Tech programmes in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering and M Tech programmes in Computer-Aided Design and Manufacture, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering. Research programmes leading to PhD Degree were introduced in the Faculty of Engineering of Symbiosis International University in 2010.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)