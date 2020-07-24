Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGCEL Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 75 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 122.44 crore in the same period a year ago Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 738.68 crore as against Rs 1,364.14 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a drop of 45.85 per cent, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said COVID-19 had a significant adverse impact on the company's volumes because of lockdowns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:07 IST
CGCEL Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 75 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Friday reported a 38.90 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 74.80 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due to lower income. The company had posted a profit of Rs 122.44 crore in the same period a year ago

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 738.68 crore as against Rs 1,364.14 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a drop of 45.85 per cent, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing

CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said COVID-19 had a significant adverse impact on the company's volumes because of lockdowns.  "Even as the gradual unlocking continues, fresh restrictions and temporary lockdowns imposed in select cities extend the tenure of uncertainty. Thus, it would be premature to say that the problems are completely behind us," he added.  Shares of CGCEL were trading 3.37 per cent lower at Rs 243.50 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

1,820 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, tally reaches 33,511

Bihar reported 1,820 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33,511. According to the state health department, there are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar, out of which 737 cases were reported on We...

Can't blame only beggars, even others flout COVID-19 norms: HC

Even civilised people dont follow social distancing norms and other rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the Bombay High Court remarked on Friday, saying it would be wrong to blame beggars only. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar ...

FACTBOX-Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britains Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a wife beater. The Suns lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in th...

Liquor shops outside containment zones to remain open on Saturday, Sunday lockdown: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the liquor shops outside containment zones would remain open during the COVID-19 lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.In an order, the government informed that the liquor shops will not be clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020