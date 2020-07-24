Chandigarh University Engineering student bags 35 LPA package from US Multi-National Company

Left Menu
While giving details about the Campus Placements for its students during lockdown, Satnam Sandhu said, "With 119 Multinationals which includes 57 new recruiters conducting Virtual Placement Drives during lockdown phase, the total number of recruiters for 2020 batch has touched 691 companies which is 30% more than last year while the number of offers has registered a growth of 40% and touched a whopping figure of 6617." Chandigarh University has become the only university of the country to have kick-started placement process for 2021 batch as more than 25 companies have already conducted their placement drives till date.

24-07-2020
Record number of 119 MNCs conducts Virtual Placement Drive during lockdown phase CHANDIGARH, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The placements of passing-out batch 2020 have bucked the fears of slowdown in campus recruitments due to global pandemic and lockdown situation prevailing in the country. Continuing its success story in Campus Placements, Chandigarh University saw 119 MNCs conducting virtual recruitment drives during lockdown phase which has turned-out to be a national record. This was informed by Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu and Vice-President, Corporate Relations, Prof. Himani Sood during a media interaction at University Campus. While giving details about the Campus Placements for its students during lockdown, Satnam Sandhu said, "With 119 Multinationals which includes 57 new recruiters conducting Virtual Placement Drives during lockdown phase, the total number of recruiters for 2020 batch has touched 691 companies which is 30% more than last year while the number of offers has registered a growth of 40% and touched a whopping figure of 6617." Chandigarh University has become the only university of the country to have kick-started placement process for 2021 batch as more than 25 companies have already conducted their placement drives till date. 'Fortune 500 Companies of the World and India's top 100 Companies which includes Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon, Deloitte, Walmart, Boeing, American Express, Qualcomm, National Instruments, Saint Gobain, TCS, Infosys, Dell, Cisco, Oracle, SAP Labs, Wipro, Cognizant, Capgemini have been some of major recruiters for 2020 batch'. The total number of offers bagged by the students during lockdown touched 362. "Computer Science Engineering student, Mayunk Partap Singh, who hails from New Delhi has bagged the highest package of 35 LPA which was offered by US-based Multi-National Arcesium," added Chancellor. The highest package offered in 2020 batch campus placements has been Rs. 35 LPA by the US-based Tech-Giant Arcesium. The average package for the Engineering students touched Rs. 7.5 LPA while it was Rs. 7 LPA for the MBA students. "While there has been about 12 Multinationals which offered pay packages of 20 LPA or more, the number of companies offering salary packages between 10 LPA and 20 LPA has been 35," said Chancellor, Chandigarh University. More than 350 Core Engineering branch companies from the field of Automobile, Chemical, Electrical, Telecom, Business Analytics, IT, AI & Machine Learning, E-Commerce, Civil and Mechanical Engineering have selected engineering students from Chandigarh University during 2020 placement season.

"Multinationals have changed their placement process and have shifted to technology driven virtual recruitment drives which includes online tests and interviews using technology platforms like Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams. We have already conducted training for our students so that they can get well versed with the smart and technology platforms which has become the new norm during COVID-19," said Prof. Himan Sood. Prof. Sood said, "Companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Deloitte have been a regular recruiter since 2016 but this year we have many new brands like TCS, Oracle, Infosys, Qualcomm, National Instruments which shows that the corporate world has endorsed our academic learning pedagogy which is totally industry specific." About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219174/Chandigarh_University_Batch_2020.jpg PWR PWR.

