Ambica Steels Limited has established a new production factory in Ghaziabad to increase its bright bars capacity

Ambica Steels Limited, the leading manufacturer of bright bars in India has established a new factory in Ghaziabad. This new factory is the Unit -4 of the industry and it is located on Plot No-C11, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad-201002.This new unit proved to be very beneficial for Ambica Steels Limited as it has enabled the industry to increase the production of bright bars.

The Industry is one of the most successful stainless-steel manufacturers of the country and it also excels in exporting its products worldwide. The new unit of the company is having a total area of 49257.22 square feet. It consists of a gallery area of 8848 sq. feet, open area of 4814.22 square feet and office area of 2520 square feet. Overall, the dimensions of the new unit are spacious enough.

This large area has enabled the new production unit to increase its production capacity. The new unit is well equipped with the latest technologically advanced machines. These machines include two short blasting machines, two printing machines, three draw bench machines, three section straightening machines, one abrasive cutting machine and one chamfering machine. The pickling area and ETP area of the new unit has a power of 65 HP. The new production unit is producing SS & Alloy Steel Flat Bars, Hex Square and Round Bars. It is working to increase the production of bright bars. This new unit is efficient enough to produce good quality bars and introduce them to markets.

The statutory Compliances of the industry are already covered under the UP Government Factories Act. Overall, this new Unit-4 will mark a successful step in production capacity of Ambica Steels Limited in coming years. Ambica's Manufacturing Units Address

Melting, Refining and Casting Division (UNIT - 1)

Ambica Steels LimitedPlot no. 51/2, Site - 4,UPSIDC Industrial Area,Sahibabad 201010,District GhaziabadUttar Pradesh, IndiaT: +91 (120) 4189300 Hot Rolling & Heat Treatment Division

(UNIT - 2) Ambica Steels LimitedPlot No. 32, Site - 2Loni Road Industrial AreaMohan Nagar, Ghaziabad 201 007Uttar Pradesh, IndiaT: +91(120) 4189200

Bright Bar Division (UNIT - 3)

Ambica Steels LimitedB - 11,UPSIDC Industrial Area,Sahibabad 201010,District GhaziabadUttar Pradesh, India Bright Bar Division

(UNIT - 4) Ambica Steels LimitedPlot no. C-11,Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area,Ghaziabad 201002,District GhaziabadUttar Pradesh, IndiaT: +91(120) 4189200

