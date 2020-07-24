Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pesticides ban proposal: Manufacturers diversify product basket to soften revenue hit, says report

"Considering the ban will be implemented in phases in the domestic market, we expect revenue growth for our sample set to moderate by 200-400 bps over the medium term, compared with healthy 10-12 per cent growth anticipated for FY21," Crisil Ratings Associate Director Rajeswari Karthigeyan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:01 IST
Pesticides ban proposal: Manufacturers diversify product basket to soften revenue hit, says report

In view of the government's proposal to ban 27 pesticides, most manufacturers have started diversifying their product baskets to avoid any major hit on their revenues, according to a report. The government issued a draft ban order in May, citing high toxicity level of these 27 pesticides and their impact on soil health, Crisil said in its report.

The government has sought responses from various stakeholders on the proposal by mid-August 2020. The ban is unlikely to be implemented in the current fiscal due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as seen in the past, such bans are implemented in a phased manner, Crisil noted. Given the pandemic-induced challenges faced by both, farmers and agricultural input suppliers, the government is likely to implement the final ban only from the next fiscal, that too in a phased manner, it added.

Besides, over 50 per cent of annual sales of these products will be completed in the ongoing kharif season of the fiscal 2020-21, Crisil said. "Anticipating the ban, most firms had already begun to diversify their product basket and geographical reach in recent years. That, along with the expected phased implementation of the final order, will allow firms to realign their product portfolio through generic substitutes and co-marketing opportunities, and soften the blow on revenues," Crisil Ratings Director Sameer Charania said.

Additionally, the government is permitting exports, which account for 40 per cent of revenue for these products, on a case- to-case basis. Notably, 20 of these 27 pesticides are exported to regions such as Latin America, United States, Asia Pacific and European Union, where there is no ban on their usage. In the past, too, the government allowed exports of banned products where firms had contractual obligations, the report added. "Considering the ban will be implemented in phases in the domestic market, we expect revenue growth for our sample set to moderate by 200-400 bps over the medium term, compared with healthy 10-12 per cent growth anticipated for FY21," Crisil Ratings Associate Director Rajeswari Karthigeyan said. Also, operating profitability, which stood at 16-17 per cent in fiscal 2020, could moderate 100-150 bps, given that the banned products enjoy healthy margins, Karthigeyan added.

The ban is unlikely to impact the credit profiles of agrochemical firms, which have strengthened over time due to steady demand and profitability as well as prudent capital spending and working capital management, according to Crisil. The estimated median gearing and interest cover of the sample set stood at an estimated 0.47 time and 6 times, respectively, at the end of fiscal 2020, providing for sufficient loss absorption capacity, it added.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Praying at Hagia Sophia, Erdogan crowns long campaign to revitalise Islam in Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan attended the first prayers at Turkeys Hagia Sophia on Friday since declaring the ancient monument a mosque, crowning his long campaign to place Islam at the heart of public life in the once fiercely secular republic...

I-T dept to share PAN, bank account data with 10 probe, intel agencies under NATGRID

The Income Tax Department will share PAN and bank account details of any entity with 10 investigative and intelligence agencies, including the CBI and the NIA, under the integrated counter-terrorism platform NATGRID, according to an officia...

Narasimha Rao can truly be called father of economic reforms in India: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao was a great son of the soil and he can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India as he had both the vision and the courage to push them forward, Manmohan Singh, who was finance minister ...

On trial on riot charges, Hong Kong newlyweds prepared for life apart

For Valentines Day this year, Henry Tong gave his wife, Elaine To, a photo book. It holds the memories of their life together their first date six years ago, kissing in front of a pro-democracy Lennon wall the tattooed bands on their ring f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020