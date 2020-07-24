Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks' gross NPA may rise to 12.5% by March 2021: RBI FSR

Gross non-performing assets of all banks may jump to 12.5 per cent by the end of this fiscal under the baseline scenario, from 8.5 per cent in March 2020, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:48 IST
Banks' gross NPA may rise to 12.5% by March 2021: RBI FSR

Gross non-performing assets of all banks may jump to 12.5 per cent by the end of this fiscal under the baseline scenario, from 8.5 per cent in March 2020, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank. Under the 'very severely stressed scenario', gross NPA of banks may increase to 14.7 per cent by March 2021, the report said. “The stress tests indicate that the GNPA ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) may increase from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent by March 2021 under the baseline scenario.

“If the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under the very severely stressed scenario,” the report showed. The resilience of Indian banking in the face of macroeconomic shocks was tested through macrostress tests which attempt to assess the impact of cumulative shocks on banks balance sheet and generate projections of GNPA ratios and capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRARs) over a one year horizon under a baseline and three adverse - medium, severe and very severe – scenarios, it said.

The baseline scenario is derived from the forecasted values of macroeconomic variables such as GDP growth, combined gross fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio and CPI inflation among others, the report said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Kangana Ranaut offers to record statement virtually

Actor Kangana Ranaut has informed the Mumbai Police, which is soon likely to issue summons to her for recording a statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, that she is keen to assist in the probe. Ranaut, through her lawyer, wrote...

Civic bodies seek funds from Delhi govt, blame AAP dispensation for waterlogging

The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi on Friday sought to blame the AAP government for waterlogging in parts of the national capital, even as they demanded that the funds due to the civic bodies be released soon. A...

Russia rejects British, U.S. criticism of its activities in space

Moscow rejected criticism from the United States and the United Kingdom of Russias activities in space on Friday, after the two nations expressed concern at a Russian satellite test conducted on July 15. Britain on Thursday said Russia had ...

Pb govt opens Covid Care Centres for mild, asymptomatic cases

The Punjab government has set up several Covid Care Centres CCCs in 10 districts with a total capacity of 7,520 beds, augmenting its ability to tackle mild or asymptomatic cases for people under 60 years of age. Similar centres, with 100 be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020