Bharat Forge board to consider fundraising next week
Auto components major Bharat Forge on Friday said its board will meet next week to consider raising of funds
A meeting of the company's board is scheduled to be held on July 29 to seek approval for raising funds either through term loan, non-convertible debentures or any other instruments as may be appropriate, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing
The company, however, did not share details about the amount as well the reasons for raising the capital.
