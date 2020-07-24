Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Maharashtra shares gain over 4 pc post Q1 earnings

In terms of volume, 31.55 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.84 crore on the NSE. State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported a 24.69 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 101 crore for June quarter helped by healthy interest income and lower operating cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:23 IST
Bank of Maharashtra shares gain over 4 pc post Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra gained over 4 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 24.69 per cent jump in its net profit for the June quarter. The scrip ended at Rs 12.37, up 4.21 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 7.83 per cent to Rs 12.80.

On the NSE, the stock gained 4.21 per cent to settle at Rs 12.35. In terms of volume, 31.55 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.84 crore on the NSE.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported a 24.69 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 101 crore for June quarter helped by healthy interest income and lower operating cost. The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 58 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The profit in June quarter was on account of growth in net interest income (NII) and reduction in operating cost, Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO A S Rajeev said. NII increased to Rs 1,088 crore during the quarter from Rs 997 crore in the year-ago period. Gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 10.93 per cent as against 17.90 per cent while net NPA was at 4.10 per cent compared to 5.98 per cent.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her young...

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as illegal, threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, fly...

'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars much-acclaimed film Gully Boy will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big ne...

COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020