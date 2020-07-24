Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai Petroleum clocks Q1 standalone net at Rs 271.63 crore

The crude output for the quarter under review was 'significantly' lower due to lower demand for petroleum products on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. The average gross refining margin for the April-June 2020 period was at USD 11.94 per bbl (as against USD 1.41 per bbl in the previous year).

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:51 IST
Chennai Petroleum clocks Q1 standalone net at Rs 271.63 crore

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI): Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Friday said it reported standalone net profits at Rs 271.63 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The city-based group company of IndianOil had reported a standalone net loss at Rs 233.41 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year ending March 31,2020, standalone net loss was Rs 2,077. 58 crore. Total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 5,986.44 crore from Rs 12,738. 29 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31,2020, standalone total income was Rs 48,729.04 crore. The crude output for the quarter under review was 'significantly' lower due to lower demand for petroleum products on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

The average gross refining margin for the April-June 2020 period was at USD 11.94 per bbl (as against USD 1.41 per bbl in the previous year). The gross refining margin was higher, mainly due to favourable increase in prices of crude and products during the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd said other income for the period April-June 2020 includes an insurance claim of Rs 30 crore settled by the insurer in the quarter (April-June 2020) on account of damages sustained during the floods in Chennai in 2015..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Johnny Depps lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a wife beater displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, attacked her sister. The lawyers said...

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National St...

Govt's endeavour has been to further simplify Direct Tax laws: Sitharaman

The governments endeavour has been to further simplify the Direct Tax laws and has brought in a major reform by giving option to taxpayers to opt for a new simpler tax regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. In her messa...

Serving the underbanked, micro-financing, affordable housing: Bandhan Bank's Vision 2025

Bandhan Bank said it will continue expanding its geographical reach to underbanked areas, leverage its micro-financing skills and make inroads into affordable housing segment with the amalgamation of Gruh Finance as part of its strategies f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020