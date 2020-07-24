Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expect all central approvals for semi-high speed rail line by Dec: Kerala Rail chief

Despite mounting opposition from various quarters, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation, which is working on a 530-km-long semi-high speed rail line connecting the capital city with the northern-most district of Kasargod, expects all central approvals for the ambitious project by December, a top official said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:08 IST
Expect all central approvals for semi-high speed rail line by Dec: Kerala Rail chief

Despite mounting opposition from various quarters, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation, which is working on a 530-km-long semi-high speed rail line connecting the capital city with the northern-most district of Kasargod, expects all central approvals for the ambitious project by December, a top official said. Apart from public opposition mainly to the alignment due to large displacements in thickly-populated central Kerala, the Left-leaning Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad is the latest to demand a relook at the rail corridor, christened the Silver Line, saying it does not give priority to the development of the transport sector. The Parishad also says the Rs 63,941-crore project will aggravate an already debt-laden state, apart from creating more environmental problems. It has suggested doubling the existing lines and electronic signalling of the mainline railhead. The speed railhead, which will reduce the travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod to 4 hours from over 14 hours now, is expected to be commissioned by 2024 and will have 12 stations. "We are working full-steam as we expect to get all the central approvals by November-December. While we already have the go-ahead from the rail ministry, we need to get the green signals from Niti Aayog, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the finance ministry. "I am confident of getting all the approvals by late November or early December," Kerala Rail Development Corporation Managing Director V Ajith Kumar told PTI here on Friday. The Centre will invest just Rs 3,000 crore in equity for the project, of which Rs 975 crore is the cost of the railway land that will be shared for the project wherever there is parallel alignment with the existing mainlines, he said, adding thus the effective cost for the railways is just about Rs 2,025 crore for a project worth Rs 64,000 crore. Asked whether he expects to invite the tenders during the tenure of the present government -- the state goes to polls next year -- Kumar, who is on deputation from the railways, answered in the negative, saying it is too close a call even though the draft tender documents are ready. On the opposition to land acquisition, he said each district collector (in districts through which the line is passing) has to have individual hearing with land owners before acquisition of the land, which is around 3,000 acres spanning 11 districts. "Each collector will conduct the hearing for each district and probably by this month-end or early next month sanction should come in for as much as 80 per cent of the required land," Kumar said. While the social impact assessment will be conducted soon by the Paris-based Systra, the environment impact assessment has already been completed by the city-based Centre for Development Studies. Regarding the opposition being mounted by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, he said, "Of course, the Parishad's public posture may create some doubts in the minds of the public. But I can convince them about the need for this project and also allay their fears. I am in touch with them." He said the Parishad's proposal of doubling the mainline and electronic signalling cannot be done as the railways does not allow suburban services on its mainlines, and secondly, with electronic signalling one cannot increase the speed but only frequencies, which is not what the Silver Line is offering.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches assests worth Rs 3.88 crores of IRS office in corruption case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 3.88 crores belonging to an officer of Indian Revenue Services IRS and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002 in connection with a corruption case. The Enf...

Increase mask fine to Rs 1,000: HC suggestion to Guj govt

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court on Friday asked the state government to increase the fine for mask violation to Rs 1,000. The oral suggestion was made by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pa...

16-year-old sodomised by fellow inmate at correction home in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a fellow inmate at a correction home in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Friday. On Wednesday, police received information from the welfare officer of Observation Home for Boys-I...

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Johnny Depps lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a wife beater displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, attacked her sister. The lawyers said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020