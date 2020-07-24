Left Menu
Odisha s SLSWCA approves investment proposals worth Rs 2172.92 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:40 IST
Seeking to give momentum to industrial activity amid COVID-19 crisis, the Odisha government on Friday approved four investment proposals worth over Rs 2172.92 crore in sectors like metal and metal downstreams which are likely to generate new jobs. The proposals, which got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, are likely to create 1,222 employment opportunities, an official statement said.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma outlined the project proposals for consideration and the SLSWCA approved the proposals which are set to give an impetus to the state's metal downstream sector, it said. The proposed projects, include one by Rungta Mines Limited on the setting up of 34 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases, with an investment of Rs 975 crore and providing employment to about 290 people, it said.

The Rungta Mines Limited had submitted another proposal on the setting up of 20 MTPA underground slurry pipe line from its proposed beneficiation plant at Bonai/Champua sub-division to its three different plant locations, with an investment of Rs 951 crore and a capacity of providing jobs to 72 people. Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited's proposal was to expand the capacity of its pellet plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA with a total investment of Rs 76.92 crore, and creating livelihood opportunities for another 610 people.

A proposal of Wellman Steels Gangeya Supply Agency Private Limited was for setting up 1.8 MTPA beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant, with an investment of Rs 170 crore and an employment potential of 150 people..

