Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust control operations carried out in over 4 lakh hectare so far in 10 states

Whereas states have taken control measures in 1,98,657 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar, it said in a statement. On July 23 night, the control operations were carried out at 30 places in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur and Sriganganagar districts of Rajasthan by LCOs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:02 IST
Locust control operations carried out in over 4 lakh hectare so far in 10 states

The Centre on Friday said that locust control operations have been carried out in more than 4 lakh hectares area so far in 10 states. The control measures have been undertaken in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

"No significant crop losses have been reported in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the agriculture ministry said in a statement. Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Sriganganagar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan, it said.

Of the total area covered so far, the ministry said the Locust Circle Offices (LCOs) have so far taken control measures to kill locust swarms in 2,02,565 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Whereas states have taken control measures in 1,98,657 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar, it said in a statement.

On July 23 night, the control operations were carried out at 30 places in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur and Sriganganagar districts of Rajasthan by LCOs. Besides this, Rajasthan State Agriculture Department also carried out control operations at one place in Bharatpur district, the statement added.   Currently, 104 control teams with spray vehicles are deputed in Rajasthan and Gujarat. More than 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. Aerial spraying capacity has been strengthened for anti-locust operations. A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in the Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. Indian Air Force is also conducting trials in anti-locust operation by using Mi-17 helicopter. "The results are encouraging," the ministry said.

Further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides, it added..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...

Bandhan Bank exploring options to further bring down promoter's stake

Bandhan Bank is exploring options to further bring down promoters stake in the bank to the prescribed 40 per cent limit of the paid-up equity capital, the lender said in its annual report for 2019-20. According to the licensing guidelines i...

Suspension of construction activities since March may constrain housing demand: RBI FSR

The suspension of construction activities across the country from mid-March is likely to delay completion of under-construction housing projects and may constrain new demand, the RBIs Financial Stability Report FSR said. With the COVID-1...

Only guardians allowed to apply for scrutiny of Madhyamik answer sheets

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said on Friday that only guardians will be allowed to visit its office for submitting the application for scrutiny of answer sheets for class 10 state board exams. Applications for scrutiny will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020