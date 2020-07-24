Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFCO, CSC tie-up for sale of fertilisers, agri inputs

With this partnership, village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run around 2.5 lakh common service centres (CSCs) in rural areas, out of a total of 3.6 lakh CSCs, will be able to place orders for various fertilisers and agricultural inputs for farmers through the IFFCO e-Bazar platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:46 IST
IFFCO, CSC tie-up for sale of fertilisers, agri inputs

The government's e-service delivery arm CSC e-Governance Services India and IFFCO have partnered for sale of fertilisers and agricultural inputs across the country, a statement said. With this partnership, village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run around 2.5 lakh common service centres (CSCs) in rural areas, out of a total of 3.6 lakh CSCs, will be able to place orders for various fertilisers and agricultural inputs for farmers through the IFFCO e-Bazar platform. The IFFCO e-Bazar platform has been integrated with Digital Seva Portal of CSC. "The last mile delivery is an important aspect of our activities at IFFCO and the partnership with CSC and its VLEs will help us reach out to farmers and citizens in the villages with timely supply of reliable and quality agri inputs," Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) MD and CEO US Awasthi said in the statement. IFFCO e-Bazar provides farm inputs like fertilisers, agro-chemicals, bio-fertilisers, bio-stimulants, cattle feed, sprayers and other agri-implements to the farming community under one roof. The VLEs will not require any licence for sale of these products through the platform and will earn additional commission on all orders placed. The items will be directly delivered at the shipping address mentioned in the order, the statement added. "Our partnership with IFFCO is a step ahead in furthering the agenda of the government in serving the farmers and underserved community, especially those living in the rural areas...," CSC e-Governance Services CEO Dinesh Tyagi said.  PTI PRS ABMABM

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled

A day after a policeman on duty allegedly beat up a differently-abled teenager, who was accompanied by his father, for violating curfew in Guwahati, top police officials on Friday apologized to the family and suspended the accused constable...

Minneapolis council shifts police media duties to city staff

The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to shift police media duties away from the Police Department to city communications staff, in what one of the proposals authors called a small move designed to improve trust following the death of G...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a d...

Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

A student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute FCRI in Telangana has received scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh to pursue her studies at a university in the United States. Suharsha Baskarla, a final ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020