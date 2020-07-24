IFFCO, CSC tie-up for sale of fertilisers, agri inputs

The government's e-service delivery arm CSC e-Governance Services India and IFFCO have partnered for sale of fertilisers and agricultural inputs across the country, a statement said. With this partnership, village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run around 2.5 lakh common service centres (CSCs) in rural areas, out of a total of 3.6 lakh CSCs, will be able to place orders for various fertilisers and agricultural inputs for farmers through the IFFCO e-Bazar platform. The IFFCO e-Bazar platform has been integrated with Digital Seva Portal of CSC. "The last mile delivery is an important aspect of our activities at IFFCO and the partnership with CSC and its VLEs will help us reach out to farmers and citizens in the villages with timely supply of reliable and quality agri inputs," Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) MD and CEO US Awasthi said in the statement. IFFCO e-Bazar provides farm inputs like fertilisers, agro-chemicals, bio-fertilisers, bio-stimulants, cattle feed, sprayers and other agri-implements to the farming community under one roof. The VLEs will not require any licence for sale of these products through the platform and will earn additional commission on all orders placed. The items will be directly delivered at the shipping address mentioned in the order, the statement added. "Our partnership with IFFCO is a step ahead in furthering the agenda of the government in serving the farmers and underserved community, especially those living in the rural areas...," CSC e-Governance Services CEO Dinesh Tyagi said. PTI PRS ABMABM