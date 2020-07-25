Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 2,644 cr from anchor, strategic investors

The company, which is launching India's second Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has raised Rs 1,518.74 crore from anchor investors and Rs 1,125 crore from strategic investors, taking the total proceeds to Rs 2,644 crore. In a regulatory filing late Friday, Mindspace said the REIT Offer Committee of the governing board of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP finalised allocation of 5,52,27,200 units at Rs 275 per unit to anchor investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:08 IST
Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 2,644 cr from anchor, strategic investors

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, has raised Rs 2,644 crore from anchor and strategic investors ahead of its public issue that will hit the capital market on Monday. Mindspace has proposed to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore from the public issue, which will close on July 29. The company, which is launching India's second Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has raised Rs 1,518.74 crore from anchor investors and Rs 1,125 crore from strategic investors, taking the total proceeds to Rs 2,644 crore.

In a regulatory filing late Friday, Mindspace said the REIT Offer Committee of the governing board of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP finalised allocation of 5,52,27,200 units at Rs 275 per unit to anchor investors. The total proceed from anchor investors is Rs 1,518.74 crore. The Singapore government, Fidelity and Nomura Trust, HSBC Global, Capital Income Builder and Cohen & Steers are among major investors.

The panel also finalised allocation of 4,09,09,000 units to  strategic investors  at Rs 275 per unit. Mindspace has fixed the price band for its public issue at Rs 274-275 per unit. Mindspace filed the final offer document with market regulator SEBI last week. As per the offer document, Mindspace Business Parks REIT aims to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of fresh units and up to Rs 3,500 crore through offer for sale.

Last year, Embassy Office Park REIT, the country's first REIT issue, raised nearly Rs 5,000 crore. REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has brought 295 lakh sq ft of office properties located in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad under the REIT portfolio and out of that around 245 lakh sq ft areas are completed. The annual rental income is currently around Rs 1,300 crore, which is estimated to reach Rs 2,000 crore in next few years, sources said. The company had filed the initial offer document in December last year.

The units of the REIT will be listed on BSE and NSE. Despite a multi-year slowdown in the real estate market, the office market was performing well till coronavirus pandemic hit India. The net office space leasing was at record 450-500 lakh sq ft and gross leasing at 550-600 lakh sq ft last calendar year. However, COVID-19 has forced the corporates and coworking players to defer their expansion plans. As a result, the gross leasing of office space during January-June fell 37 per cent to 172 lakh sq ft, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Updating about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today. He further stated that the situation is satisfactory and added that ...

Uniform country-wide peak in COVID-19 cases will not happen: Expert

There cannot be a uniform peak in COVID-19 cases in a large country like India and each state has its own trajectory based on when people there were exposed to the infection, a public health expert said. The peak could be witnessed in state...

Report: Brazilian footballer in China faces virus penalty

Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday. The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy,...

‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan pregnant with first child

Actor Vanessa Morgan and her husband, professional baseball player, Michael Kopech, are expecting their first child together. The 28-year-old Riverdale star shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday.I am overjoyed to be welcoming my ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020