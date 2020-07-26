Visionet to more than double India headcount to 7,000 people by Dec 2021

Business process management firm Visionet Systems plans to more than double its workforce in India to around 7,000 people by the end of next year, a top company official said. Visionet India MD and country head Alok Bansal said the company has already hired 600 people in the last 4-5 months and is looking to hire another 600 people by the end of this year.

"In India we have close to 3,000 people, worldwide 5,000 people. By the end of this year, we should be around 3,700. By 2021, we should be close to 7,000 people in India with a global workforce of 10,000 people," Bansal said. He said the company is increasing headcount in India to support its growth.

"We are looking at growth to continue for 2020 and 2021. We are looking for growth of 50 per cent this year and similar size of growth in 2021. Lot of digital transformation that clients planned for next 2-3 years are now happening within a few months," Bansal said. Visionet India acquired around 37 new clients in the last 4-5 months, majority of them based in the US, he claimed.

"We intend to be one stop shop for the BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) segment. We are expanding our digital capabilities in India. This will be cloud strategy, mobile strategy, artificial intelligence and machine learning. "We are focusing on accelerating digital technology along with deep domain expertise to provide transformational consulting to the BFSI segment. We have started to do it," Bansal said.

The company is looking at a global revenue of USD 150 million by the end of this year. Its revenue stood at USD 125 million last year. Bansal said Indian contributed around USD 15-20 million of revenue.