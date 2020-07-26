At 28 m, Delhi Metro's Phase-4 work to take DMRC to 'highest point'

Delhi Metro is all set to get its new highest point at 28 m in the network as part of the Phase-4 work, which will dislodge Dhaula Kuan's position where the viaduct passes at 23.6 m. At present, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, where the Pink Line viaduct passes at a height of 23.6 m, as high as a seven-storey building.

"With Ph-4 work, we are literally going to achieve a new high. At Haiderpur Badli Mor, the viaduct level is going to be at 28 m, the highest in the history of Delhi Metro," a senior official said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro reached a major milestone in the Phase-4 work as it cast its first pier on the under-construction Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, officials said on Sunday.

The pier was cast at Keshopur on the elevated stretch between Keshopur and Mukarba Chowk on Saturday night. The current highest point at Dhaula Kuan is a point that falls between the Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

This section crosses over the alignment of the Airport Express line at Dhaula Kuan as well as a few flyovers. The new viaduct is part of the 28.92 km-long Janakpuri West-R K Ahsram Marg corridor, an extension of Magenta Line that will come up with 22 stations. While 21.18 km of this corridor will be elevated, 7.74 km will be underground. Construction work on this particular section had started in December 2019.

In Phase-4 of Delhi Metro's expansion, the DMRC will achieve another high literally as the new Haiderpur Badli Mor station that will come up on the Magenta Line extension corridor will have the highest platform of the network, officials had earlier said. Once completed, the new Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station will stand at a height of 23.5 m, beating Mayur Vihar Phase-I station on the Pink Line at a height of 22 m, they said.

The 28.92-km Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will also see another first for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, as provisions were kept for the expansion of the Haiderpur Badli Mor station when it was being constructed on the Yellow Line as part of Phase-3 work, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal had said.