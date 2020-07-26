Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBIC invites suggestions on reviewing Customs exemptions, laws

Kickstarting the process to review existing exemptions and laws of Customs, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has invited suggestions from stakeholders on aligning the rules with the needs of changing times and ease of doing business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:33 IST
CBIC invites suggestions on reviewing Customs exemptions, laws

Kickstarting the process to review existing exemptions and laws of Customs, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has invited suggestions from stakeholders on aligning the rules with the needs of changing times and ease of doing business. The CBIC has invited comments on the same by August 21. A comprehensive review would be undertaken by September.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2020-21 had announced that a review of existing Customs exemption notifications would be undertaken to identify those notifications which may have outlived their utility or have become outdated. "In this context, suggestions are invited in respect of review of existing Customs exemption notifications in prescribed format below. The suggestions may include— The need for review of a particular notification, Amendment in wording of the notification for bringing clarity, Consolidation of similar entries and Extent of use of the notification,” the CBIC said.  It, however, said that duty rate changes are considered usually as part of the Budget proposals and hence this review would not cover this.

Sitharaman in her Budget had announced that suggestions would be invited for review of the Customs laws and procedures for aligning them with the needs of changing times and ease of doing business. Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that exemptions from customs duty have been given in public interest from time to time and the government will comprehensively review these exemptions by September for taking a view on their relevance.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China. He also said to protect the Constitution and democracy...

Maha's COVID-19 count grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said. As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the states death toll reached 13,656, it said.As many as 6,044 pati...

Gujarat adds record 1,110 COVID-19 cases; tally 55,822; 21 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 55,822 while 21 patients died, including 12 in Surat, the state health department said. The cumulative death toll in the state no...

Narco-terror module busted in JK's Kupwara

A narco-terror module was busted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district with the arrest of three persons and seizure of 10 kgs of brown sugar along with arms and ammunition, police said. During checking at the Sadhana pass top, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020