Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets USFDA nod for lice treatment lotion

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced approval from the US health regulator for Xeglyze lotion, used in treatment of head lice infestation

In September 2015, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had signed a commercialisation deal with Australia's Hatchtech for the latter's prescription head lice product Xeglyze Lotion. Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it is working to commercialise this product through partners

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced it has received "approval of Xeglyze (abametapir) lotion... by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)". The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialisation milestone of USD 20 million (about Rs 149 crore) payable to Hatchtech Pty Ltd, the company added. Xeglyze is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 4,025 apiece on the BSE.