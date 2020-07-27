Left Menu
Learn Build and Achieve your Goals with Next-Gen Mentorship Platform - MentorKart

Having a positive outlook, MentorKart with its ambitious population, took the online route with its path breaking program, “MentorTalks”, bringing together the best breed of mentors, community of startups, partners, investors and thought leaders for invaluable education, connection and inspiration. With the motive, “Learn Build and Achieve your goals in the new normal”, MentorTalks was one of the largest mentorship conference ever experienced in India, in turn trying to help every individual to shatter the glass ceiling with the help of mentors at the MentorKart.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:55 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) While the world battles the COVID-19 crisis, at the same point of time we are also aware of the fact that these extraordinary challenges provide exceptional opportunities as well. Having a positive outlook, MentorKart with its ambitious population, took the online route with its path breaking program, “MentorTalks”, bringing together the best breed of mentors, community of startups, partners, investors and thought leaders for invaluable education, connection and inspiration.

With the motive, “Learn Build and Achieve your goals in the new normal”, MentorTalks was one of the largest mentorship conference ever experienced in India, in turn trying to help every individual to shatter the glass ceiling with the help of mentors at the MentorKart. Talking of the master heads behind the conference, Mr. Ashish Khare and Mr. S.K. Mohanty, Founders of MentorKart, kick-started the conference and announced the official launch of MentorKart, The Next-Gen Mentorship Platform which is thereby easily available at iOS and Android Play Store (Download link given below). Their words showed a firm belief that this platform will be a game changer with the right guidance given by the right mentor, for every aspiring individual who has got the power of ideas, ambition and ability in turn creating value in the end.

Another highlight of the conference was Mr. Vijay Sethi, Head of Information Technology, Human Resource and Corporate Social Responsibility Functions at Hero MotoCorp, who marked the beginning of the keynote session with his topic, “The Role of Mentor” as a result, making a tremendous impact with his electrifying energy. It was a power packed day with 30+ mentors and thousands of people as attendees connected through various online platforms. The keynote speakers and other panellists successfully picked up the challenges posed by this new world order and crafted their own niche of success by unlocking the opportunities for the upcoming Bigger Future.

MentorKart has always believed that a mentor empowers a person to see a possible future and believes that it can be obtained even in the times of difficulties. Ever since the soft launch of mentorship platform in May 2020, MentorKart is selling out success stories and now passionately organised the largest mentorship conference - MentorTalks.

Through their online mentoring platform, today MentorKart has the best of industry veterans, educational gurus, specific domain experts and entrepreneurs sharing their mantras and helping individuals to build their own wisdom to face ups and downs in various phases of life. It’s a comprehensive platform for every student, professional or an entrepreneur who can set & achieve their personal as well as professional goals with the help of personalised mentorship programs. So, buckle up and join the league as MentorKart helps you navigate the challenging road ahead with confidence.

One can download MentorKart app from the link given below: For Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mentorkart.mk For Apple (iOS) apps.apple.com/in/app/mentorkart/id1500234144 Visit their website for more information www.mentorkart.com. Image: MentorTalks - The Largest Mentorship Conference by MentorKart PWR PWR

