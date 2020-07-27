Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7% to Rs 19.47 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.27 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was down 48.97 per cent to Rs 763.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,496.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:31 IST
India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7% to Rs 19.47 crore

India Cements on Monday reported a 69.70 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, hit by COVID-19 led disruptions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.27 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 48.97 per cent to Rs 763.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,496.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company said its regular business operations have been disrupted severely due to COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, which led to restrictions in transportation, supply chain disruptions, travel bans, social distancing and other emergency measures.

In consequence of the lockdown, the operations of the company were shut down during the last week of March 2020 and restarted in phases during April 2020, it said. "The pandemic situation has affected the normal business operations of the company and production, sales and profitability, inter alia, have been impacted," the company said.

Total expenses were at Rs 743.04 crore in Q1/FY 2020-21, down 46.96 per cent from Rs 1,401.09 crore a year ago. Shares of India Cements on Wednesday were trading at Rs 117.90 apiece on the BSE, down 0.21 per cent from their previous close.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of the late rock icon David Bowie, has died of leukemia, his company said Monday. He was 76. Yamamoto developed leukemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020