Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO updates KYC details of 73.58 lakh members in Apr-Jun

The  KYC is a one-time process which helps in identity verification of subscribers through linking of Universal Account  Number (UAN) with KYC details. Any KYC-compliant member can avail all the online services either through desktop or through Umang App. Further, to enable KYC seeding on such large scale, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also undertaken massive exercise of rectifying the demographic details of subscribers even during the lockdown phase. This resulted in 9.73 lakh name corrections, 4.18 lakh date of birth corrections and 7.16 lakh Aadhaar number corrections during April-June 2020, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:39 IST
EPFO updates KYC details of 73.58 lakh members in Apr-Jun
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Retirement fund body EPFO updated KYC details of 73.58 lakh subscribers in April-June, which enabled them to access a host of its online services, the Labour Ministry said on Monday. KYC updation enables a member to avail online services through member portal. A subscriber can file online for final withdrawal and advances including the recently introduced COVID-19 advances under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

"To extend the availability and reach of its online services, which have become crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO updated Know Your Customer (KYC) data for its 73.58 lakh subscribers during the month of April to June 2020," the ministry said in a statement. This includes Aadhaar seeding for 52.12 lakh subscribers, mobile seeding (UAN activation) for 17.48 lakh subscribers and bank account seeding for 17.87 lakh subscribers. The KYC is a one-time process which helps in identity verification of subscribers through linking of Universal Account Number (UAN) with KYC details.

Any KYC-compliant member can avail all the online services either through desktop or through Umang App. Further, to enable KYC seeding on such large scale, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also undertaken massive exercise of rectifying the demographic details of subscribers even during the lockdown phase.

This resulted in 9.73 lakh name corrections, 4.18 lakh date of birth corrections and 7.16 lakh Aadhaar number corrections during April-June 2020, it added. To ensure social distancing in office during COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO adopted Work From Home strategy for time bound updation of KYC accounts.

Staff working from home was assigned the task of updating the KYC and rectifying the details, reducing the pendency to almost day to day basis, it said. In addition, major simplification in processes such as removing the dependency on employers for Aadhaar seeding and accepting Aadhaar as proof of date of birth for differences up to three years, has expedited the entire process, it claimed.

The EPFO has a subscriber base of around six crore..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first...

AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug

AstraZeneca will pay up to 6 billion to Japans Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers second multi-billion dollar oncology collaboration to develop and market a new type of targeted cancer treatment.The British drugmaker has been bolstering it...

Mian Abdul Qayoom's detention under PSA not to be extended after Aug 6: J-K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that the detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, under the Public Safety Act PSA, will not be extended after August 6. A bench heade...

South Africa records 17 000 excess natural deaths: SAMRC report

A South African Medical Research Council SAMRC report has revealed that by the second week of July, the country had recorded 17 000 excess natural deaths.This is a 59 increase compared to previous years. The weekly death reports have reveal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020